The Economic Toll of Middle East War on Nigeria

As war rages in the Middle East, Nigeria feels the shockwaves. Fuel prices surge, the naira wavers, and oil revenues clash with rising living costs. What was once a distant conflict is now an urgent economic storm, testing markets, policy, and everyday life, writes

Festus Akanbi

The distant conflict in the Middle East is no longer distant for Nigerians. In Abuja and Lagos, the reverberations are clear at every petrol pump. “I used to pay N775 per litre last week,” said Adetola, a Lagos taxi driver. “Now it’s almost N1,040. How do I pass this to passengers without losing money?”

His frustration captures the everyday reality of a geopolitical crisis thousands of miles away.

The Trigger

The immediate trigger was the joint US–Israeli operation that killed Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, sending Brent crude surging past $80 per barrel. Dangote Petroleum quickly raised its ex-depot petrol price from N774 to N875, while the NNPC implemented an N85-per-litre increase across major outlets. Private marketers followed, some already approaching N1,040 on Saturday.

CEO of PetroleumPrice.ng, Olatide Jeremiah, warns that “pump prices for petrol and diesel will hit N1,100 and N1,200 per litre respectively if crude prices continue their upward march. This is because replacement costs and volatility in the international market are driving the adjustments.”

In households, these jumps ripple through food, transport, and utility bills, intensifying the daily cost-of-living squeeze.

The Multiplier Effect

CEO of the Centre for the Promotion of Private Enterprise, Muda Yusuf, explains: “Energy costs have a strong multiplier effect. Rising pump prices feed directly into food distribution and manufacturing. Inflationary pressure intensifies, and households feel it immediately.”

Nigeria, as an oil exporter, might seem poised to gain from higher global prices. Crude exports account for over 85 per cent of export earnings and roughly half of government revenue. Yet the reality is more complicated. Theft, underinvestment, and vandalism keep production below potential, limiting the benefit of any global price rally. And despite being a major oil producer, Nigeria still imports refined petroleum products. That means global crude spikes hit domestic pump prices almost immediately, with households and businesses paying the price.

More Pressure on Naira

The war also threatens the naira and capital flows. “During geopolitical crises, investors seek safe havens,” says Yusuf. “Frontier markets like Nigeria risk capital outflows even as higher oil prices strengthen FX reserves. It’s a delicate balancing act.”

This tension is visible in markets. Observers say Oil and gas equities may see gains, but manufacturing and consumer sectors face margin compression. Transport costs rise, food distribution slows, and consumers feel the pinch. For households, the cost-of-living impact is immediate. For policymakers, the challenge is daunting: balancing fiscal inflows from higher oil prices against rising inflation and social pressure.

Threat to Trade

Beyond fuel, analysts say the conflict threatens trade. The Strait of Hormuz, through which nearly 20 per cent of global oil flows, is at risk. Any disruption translates into higher shipping costs and insurance premiums, which ripple through Nigeria’s import-dependent economy. Essential commodities, medical supplies, and manufacturing inputs could all become more expensive.

President of the Risk Managers Society of Nigeria, Abbas Idriss, warns: “Disruptions abroad translate into higher domestic prices and logistical challenges. Households feel the impact directly, and businesses absorb increased costs.”

Remittances Face Decline

Financial experts warn that remittances, a lifeline for many Nigerian families, could also decline. Millions of Nigerians work abroad, including in the Middle East. They pointed out that geopolitical instability could reduce remittance flows due to currency volatility, bank disruptions, or slower transfer speeds. Lower remittances mean weaker household incomes and higher reliance on government support, precisely when fiscal pressure is rising due to fuel-driven inflation.

Security concerns loom as well. Analysts caution that escalations abroad could reverberate domestically, particularly in northern and central Nigeria. Previous crises saw protests, clashes, and property damage, diverting resources from development toward security spending.

War Worsens Economic Vulnerabilities

Economists explain that inflation could surge to 30–35 per cent if fuel and energy prices continue climbing. According to them, the naira, while buoyed by higher oil receipts, may face volatility as investors reassess risk. This, according to them, is because Nigeria’s heavy reliance on oil exports highlights the fragility of its economy to global shocks, underscoring the need for structural reforms and diversification beyond hydrocarbons.

Opportunities

Amid this turmoil, some see opportunities. Elevated oil prices could temporarily boost government revenue and reserves. “If managed carefully, the windfall can support social programs, infrastructure, and local refining capacity,” Yusuf notes. Yet without careful planning, higher revenues risk being eaten up by inflation, higher living costs, and social tension.

Efforts to diversify energy options are emerging. NIPCO Gas Limited has rolled out additional Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) stations nationwide, offering gas at N380 per standard cubic metre. Nagendra Verma, Managing Director, says: “Natural gas is central to Nigeria’s energy security, industrial competitiveness, and macroeconomic stability in the post-subsidy era. Expanding CNG access reduces dependence on volatile petrol prices.”

For households like Adetola’s, however, immediate relief feels distant. “CNG is good, but I still need petrol every day. And every naira counts,” he says. Millions of Nigerians feel similarly: rising energy costs, higher food prices, and increased transportation costs tighten budgets in real time.

Magnifying Impact of Global Shocks

Nigeria’s experience illustrates a broader truth for Africa: distant conflicts carry immediate consequences. Oil-dependent economies, import-reliant sectors, and fragile financial systems magnify the impact of global shocks. The Israel–Iran war, while geographically far, is economically close. It is a test of resilience for policymakers, a trial for businesses, and a real burden for households. Fuel hikes, inflation, trade disruption, FX volatility, and social pressures all intersect, leaving the nation to navigate a complex web of risks.

Experts said the crisis underscores an urgent lesson: structural reform, local refining capacity, energy diversification, and robust social safety nets are not optional. They are the tools that can turn global volatility into a manageable challenge rather than a daily hardship. For now, Nigerians are caught between global oil volatility and domestic vulnerability, feeling the consequences of a war that unfolds thousands of miles away, one litre at a time.