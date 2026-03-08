Recapitalisation: Banks Race Against Time

Nigerian banks face a March 31 deadline as 30 hit capital targets and N4 trillion floods in; laggards risk extinction, writes Festus Akanbi

Nigeria’s banking sector is approaching a decisive moment as lenders intensify efforts to meet the recapitalisation deadline set for March 31, 2026.

Nearly two years after the policy was introduced, the exercise has entered its final phase, with most banks already strengthening their capital positions. In contrast, a few others continue to race against time to meet the regulatory threshold.

Latest figures from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) show that the recapitalisation drive has recorded substantial progress across the industry. The regulator disclosed that as of March 6, 2026, 30 banks had met the new minimum capital requirements applicable to their respective licence categories. In addition, 33 banks have successfully raised fresh funds through rights issues, initial public offerings (IPOs), and private placements under the industry-wide recapitalisation programme.

The apex bank added that the capital positions of the remaining institutions are currently undergoing routine regulatory verification ahead of final confirmation of compliance before the deadline.

Recapitalisation

The recapitalisation programme, first announced in March 2024, represents one of the most significant structural adjustments in Nigeria’s banking industry since the consolidation era of the mid-2000s.

At the time, the regulator explained that the objective was to strengthen banks’ resilience, enhance their capacity to support economic growth, and position the financial system for larger-scale financing.

Under the revised framework, banks with international authorisation are required to maintain a minimum capital base of N500 billion. National banks must hold N200 billion, while regional banks must maintain N50 billion.

The revised thresholds represent a significant increase over previous requirements and are designed to ensure Nigerian banks have the financial strength needed to support a growing economy.

Capital Mobilisation Reflects Market Confidence

The scale of capital mobilisation achieved so far underscores the depth of investor participation in the recapitalisation programme. Speaking after the 304th meeting of the Monetary Policy Committee in Abuja, the Governor of the CBN, Olayemi Cardoso, disclosed that verified and approved capital raised by banks had reached about N4.05 trillion as of February 19, 2026.

According to him, most of the funds were raised from domestic investors. About N2.9 trillion, representing roughly 72 per cent of the total capital raised, came from local sources, while approximately $706.84 million, equivalent to about N1.15 trillion, was mobilised from foreign investors.

Market analysts say the figures highlight continued investor confidence in the Nigerian banking sector and the reform agenda being pursued by regulators.

They note that the strong domestic participation in capital raising also reflects the growing capacity of Nigeria’s capital market to support large financial transactions.

Tier-One Banks Lead the Recapitalisation Drive

For Nigeria’s largest lenders, the recapitalisation exercise has largely progressed smoothly. Leading institutions such as Access Bank Plc, Zenith Bank Plc, United Bank for Africa Plc, Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc, and First Bank of Nigeria Limited have already surpassed the N500 billion capital requirement for banks with international licences.

For example, Access Bank Plc raised about N351 billion through a rights issue, pushing its capital base above N600 billion. Zenith Bank Plc also secured more than N350 billion through a combination of rights issues and public offerings.

Other major lenders, including Guaranty Trust Holding Company Plc and United Bank for Africa Plc, have also crossed the regulatory threshold. Meanwhile, Fidelity Bank Plc strengthened its balance sheet through a strategic private placement, lifting its capital above N560 billion.

Stephen Ogunsola, a Lagos-based investment analyst, explained that the recapitalisation programme provides large banks with opportunities beyond regulatory compliance.

“For the leading lenders, the exercise is not simply about meeting the capital requirement,” he said. “It also provides an opportunity to strengthen their financial capacity for expansion, acquisitions, and regional growth.”

National Banks and Consolidation Trends

Across the national banking category, several institutions have also mobilised sufficient capital to meet the N200 billion threshold. These include Wema Bank Plc, Ecobank Nigeria, Stanbic IBTC Bank, Citibank Nigeria, Globus Bank, and PremiumTrust Bank.

For instance, Wema Bank Plc raised about N147.8 billion through a rights issue, while Globus Bank combined existing capital with additional funding from rights issues and private placements.

In some cases, mergers have also helped institutions meet the regulatory threshold. A notable example is the merger between Providus Bank and Unity Bank Plc, which enabled the combined entity to meet the new capital requirement.

Analysts say such transactions highlight a familiar pattern in recapitalisation cycles, where consolidation becomes an efficient pathway for institutions seeking to strengthen their balance sheets.

Pressure Builds for Remaining Banks

Despite the broad progress across the industry, pressure is mounting on banks that are yet to complete the recapitalisation process.

Shareholder groups have urged bank boards to accelerate efforts to protect investor value. Adeyemi Ologunde, chairman of a shareholder advocacy group, said uncertainty surrounding the remaining banks has become a concern among investors.

“Our priority is value protection,” he said. “If banks fail to meet the capital requirement, it could trigger mergers or licence downgrades, and that is the kind of uncertainty investors would prefer to avoid.”

Industry analysts expect some consolidation among mid-tier banks as the deadline approaches.

Market Reactions and System Stability

The recapitalisation drive has also influenced trading activity on the Nigerian Exchange Limited, where banking stocks hold significant weight.

Banks that have completed their capital raising programmes have generally enjoyed greater price stability, while institutions still mobilising funds have experienced sharper market swings.

Analysts attribute part of this volatility to the mechanics of rights issues, which can temporarily dilute existing shareholdings even though they strengthen the issuing banks’ underlying balance sheet.

Despite the heightened activity, regulators maintain that the Nigerian banking system remains fundamentally stable. Industry indicators show that non-performing loan ratios remain within the five per cent prudential benchmark, while liquidity ratios are comfortably above the regulatory minimum of 30 per cent.

Looking Ahead

As the March 31 deadline approaches, Nigeria’s banking industry stands at a critical juncture. While many institutions have already secured their capital positions, others remain in the final stages of compliance.

By the time the recapitalisation programme concludes, the sector is widely expected to emerge with stronger balance sheets, deeper capital buffers, and institutions better positioned to support the country’s long-term economic growth.