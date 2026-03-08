Prioritise Funding for Armed Forces, UNDP, CSOs, Tell FG

The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP)and some Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on the federal government to prioritise funding for the armed forces and other security agencies in the country.

Whilst commending the swift nature in which security agencies swing into action in resolving security challenges in the country, UNDP and the CSOs called on the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy and Accountant General of the Federation to ensure swift release of funding for the Nigerian Army and paramilitary sectors, with emphasis made on prioritising payment of backlog and future obligatory payments.

They further underpinned swift compliance and consideration as impetus for safeguarding the economy at large, via the security sector.

While commending the Minister of Finance and Coordinating Minister of the Economy, Mr. Wale Edun and his team for salvaging the nation’s economic challenges, they called for critical attention to security operatives in the country.

UNDP through its Peace-building and Conflict Prevention and rule of law cluster under the North-east and North-west Prevention Facility also urged the Minister of Finance and the Account General of the Federation to see funding for armed forces as priority.

The organisation noted that aside the Boko Haram menace in the North-east region, the North-west region of Nigeria have experienced a significant increase in conflicts, primarily driven by inter-communal clashes between the nomadic herders and farmers, resource disputes, ethnic tensions, armed and organised criminal activities – banditry.

These conflicts, it added, have resulted in loss of lives, displacement of communities, and socio-economic instability.

The organisation noted that security experts have attributed delays in funding of the armed forces.

A statement issued by the UNDP states “One thing is certain, the coordinating minister of economy, and minister of finance, Mr. Wale Edun is adhering strictly to the tenets of empirical micro and macro-economics, solely aimed at reshaping the Nigerian economy. This has gained Nigeria enormous respect before the Bretton Woods Institutions and international community at large as a result.

“Having been appointed to Chair the African Governor’s forum of the World Bank, which marks the first time Nigeria has assumed the role of Chairman in 60 years. It is only valid to live up to impeccable expectations.

Experts have however argued that while policies, like cutting the cash in circulation to rein in inflation which are critical indices for sustainable growth of the Nigerian economy, critical sectors like the armed forces and security sector must be well serviced to ensure the preservation of national-security and the sanctity of life and property

“Keynesian have passed a vote of confidence in the Wale Edun and Yemi Cardoso’s stewardship of the economy, during this very challenging economic times.

“The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is also pleased to announce this call for proposals inviting interested organisations to submit grant proposals for conflict prevention initiatives in the North east and North-west region of Nigeria to support the good works of the Nigerian army.

This call aims to address the escalating conflicts and promote peace-building and rule of law efforts in the west African region.