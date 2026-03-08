Okpebholo Ridiculing Governance

Since the Edo State Governor, Monday Okpebholo, assumed office in 2024, he has unwittingly continued to make himself the subject of ridicule.

Last Monday, the governor joined protesters in Benin-City demonstrating over the persistent blackouts and the alleged arbitrary billing system of the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) when he should lead in providing solutions for his people.

The protest, which drew scores of residents to the busy Ring Road corridor in the heart of Benin City, highlighted growing frustrations over estimated billing, prolonged blackouts and the rising cost of prepaid meters.

Addressing demonstrators, Okpebholo said electricity challenges affected every segment of Edo society and declared solidarity with the protesters.

He noted that any form of short-changing residents in electricity supply reverberates across households and businesses alike.

The governor clarified that BEDC is a privately-owned electricity distribution company and not directly under the control of the Edo State Government.

Many residents of the state needed to ask the governor some questions: What plans did he enunciate to give the people of the state power in his manifesto? He cannot say that he didn’t know how epileptic power in the state was before he assumed office. Is he not aware that President Bola Tinubu assented to the electricity bill, which authorises states, companies and individuals to generate, transmit and distribute electricity? How many companies has he wooed to the state in that regard? What has happened to the Ossiomo Power Plant he inherited from his predecessor but now abandoned.

It is the responsibility of the government, whether federal or state, to provide good governance to the people. It is not for the government to protest but to provide solution to the challenges people are facing. By joining the mass protests against epileptic power supply in his state, the governor merely ridiculed himself and embarrassed his administration.He is giving the impression that he is not fit to be a governor by playing to the gallery.