Michael Kayode:The Nigerian Powering Brentford Dream

Ahead of Brentford’s high-stakes clash with Bournemouth in the Premier League, Showmax caught up with the Bees’ marauding right-back, Michael Kayode. The Italo-Nigerian sensation reflects on his Yoruba roots, his transition from Juventus to the Premier League, and how he turned a “gym joke” into one of the most feared long throws in professional football. As Brentford continues its hunt for European football, sitting proudly in 7th, Kayode opens up about his Nigerian heritage and the “family spirit” driving this historic season. In the relentless, high-stakes theatre of the Premier League, few stories resonate with as much grit and cultural depth as that of Michael Olabode Kayode

Born in the small Italian town of Gattico to Nigerian parents, the 21-year-old wing-back has become the personification of Brentford’s soaring ambition this season.

As the Bees sit proudly in 7th position—nipping at the heels of Chelsea and Liverpool—Kayode represents a powerful new chapter in the long-standing tradition of Nigerian-rooted talent dominating English shores.

Ahead of Tuesday crucial clash against Bournemouth, Michael sat down to reflect on a journey that has seen him go from dreaming of Usain Bolt’s Olympic gold to becoming a cornerstone of the most exciting project in West London.

“My time at Brentford has been amazing, I didn’t expect that it was going to be like this in the beginning,” Michael says with the easy smile of a man who has found his home.

“Obviously, when you come to a different country, to a new country, you think it’s not going to be easy. But when I joined the club, everything was very, very simple.”

“So, I’m so happy about that. It’s already been one year and one month, and it has gone very quick; I already love this place.”

“To be honest, I think in every place, in every country, you think you will feel good, but not this good. Here, I feel like it’s a family.

That sense of family is rooted in an upbringing where his Nigerian heritage and Italian surroundings blended seamlessly.

While he stars for Italy’s youth teams, his Yoruba roots are ever-present, particularly in the work ethic instilled by his parents who spoke English to him from day one.

“I’ve been studying, but also before I came, I knew the language—not perfectly, but I knew it very well from my parents obviously, and from school,” he explains, noting that the linguistic bridge has been vital for his tactical integration.

“I think it’s good to understand the coach and his instructions.”

Michael’s footballing education began at the highest level, joining Juventus at the age of six, though the path to professional stardom was anything but a straight line.

“I started with other sports because my father and also my brother were watching a lot of football. They love football. But I started with swimming.”

“After that, I moved to athletics, and then football. Every time I watched the Olympics, I saw Usain Bolt and it was just too easy for him to win.”

“When I was a child, I always loved to run, so I was thinking, ‘Yeah, maybe I could do this.’ When I saw him in the Olympics, I was trying to do the 100m.”

“To be fair, the move to football wasn’t coming from my brother or my dad because they said, ‘Do whatever you want.’ I remember this because I was at athletics, and after you finish your running, you wait for your parents. It was a small gym with a football pitch. So I was waiting and I tried to kick the ball for the first time.”

“I scored a very good goal, and I was thinking like, ‘Let’s do this.’ It’s my dad’s fault for being late picking you up! That’s how I ended up playing football; it was all natural, and I felt the passion for this since the first time I kicked the ball.”

The dedication required was immense even as a child.

“I think I was spotted at a small tournament; it was my old club, Borgomanero, and we had a tournament with Juventus and AC Milan.”

“To join Juventus when I was six or seven years old was incredible, but the journey there and back… the driver, I still know him, I still text with him. I was the first pickup in a minibus.”

“We started from mine and we did a lot of stops before arriving at the training ground to pick up other players. It was like two and a half or three hours.”

“After school, I’d go straight home and then pick up the bus. Training was an hour and a half, then two or three hours back. I’d get home at 10 p.m. or 11 p.m. four or five times a week, plus the game on Saturday or Sunday.”

“My parents were so happy and proud to be there; they never felt bothered to do two hours every time to go to the stadium. It was seven years with Juventus. To keep that standard high, you have to have a good mentality from when you are seven years old because your mentality starts when you’re a kid.”

That mentality was forged alongside legends like Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci, the latter of whom Michael famously walked out with as a mascot for a Champions League quarter-final against Bayern Munich.

“Incredible. I was so nervous because obviously I was so little. When we went out and saw the stadium for the first time—obviously I had seen it from the stands, but on the pitch, it is completely different.”

“I was like, ‘It’s incredible.’ I was always thinking, ‘I want to play like him’ and ‘I want to be like him.’ Giorgio Chiellini also went to the training ground like a few months ago, so we talked a lot.”

“We talked also about that day. I don’t think he remembers, but it was a good chat. And also I learned a lot from him about defending, because, for me, I think he was an incredible defender.

However, the road to the Premier League required a detour through the mud and grit of Serie D with Gozzano after he was released by Juventus—a move Michael calls one of the best experiences of his life.

“Playing at 16 with older men is crazy because you usually think about enjoying it, not having the mentality to be focused on a league. If you play in the fourth division in Italy, the players there have kids and families.

“So, you need to do the best season of your life every time. When they said to me I wouldn’t play anymore at Juventus, it was hard. But after this, I learned a lot because in my head it was always like, ‘I want to arrive again at this level.’ It was a learning curve.”

His resilience paid off when Fiorentina came calling, where he eventually won the Italian Golden Boy award in 2024 and reached back-to-back Conference League finals.

“I think that came because I was always working so hard for everything. To reach this was amazing. Obviously, it was so bad not to win

even one final, but I always take the good points.

“The experience was incredible. Everyone was in a white shirt. Just to be there thinking ‘maybe in two hours we could win a trophy’ was sensational. But we got unlucky because they scored in the 116th minute. Life is life, so you have to go again.”

That “go again” attitude eventually led him to West London, where he has flourished under the guidance of Thomas Frank and now Keith Andrews.

“The first time they called me, I was so happy because that meant I’d done a good job. I think everyone in their career wants to play in the Premier League.

“The first time I came here, for me it was crazy cold and very windy! I wasn’t expecting that, but I don’t care that much about the weather—it’s about the football.”

Michael has quickly become a fan favourite, not just for his defensive prowess, but for a “secret weapon” that he discovered almost by accident at Gozzano: a devastatingly long throw-in.

“It was a joke. Everyone was in the gym throwing a ball, and when I did it, everyone found out my throw was so long.”

“So with the coach and the players, we started to do it during the game. It’s funny because even now, I don’t really train it. I don’t think you have to train to have a good throw; I think it comes naturally. I’ve never worked on my technique.”

While the throw-ins make the highlight reels, Michael is quick to point out that his game is built on much more than a set-piece gimmick.

“It is definitely better if someone talks about

defending, going forward, or stuff like that,” he says, referencing his one-on-one athleticism that has shut down some of the league’s best wingers.”

“Off the pitch, his life is changing just as fast as his career; he recently celebrated a gender reveal at the Gtech Community Stadium with a perfectly aimed throw-in.

“That was my idea, to do it at the Gtech. I asked the club if I could do this, and when they said yes, I was so happy. I always thought about having a baby while I was young, so I’m so happy and excited. I think it’s the best thing in life.

As Michael looks toward a 2026 that could include a World Cup call-up and potentially firing Brentford into European competition for the first time, he remains grounded in the present.

“I really think getting Brentford into Europe is a possibility. But I don’t like to think about it too much because we have to see in May. I think game by game.”