Explosion Hits US Embassy Entrance in Oslo, No Injuries Reported

An explosion struck the entrance of the United States embassy in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, early Sunday morning, prompting a large-scale response from emergency services. Authorities say no injuries have been reported.

According to Norwegian police, emergency crews were dispatched to the scene at about 01:00 local time (00:00 GMT) after reports of an explosion at the embassy building. The diplomatic mission is located in the Morgedalsvegen district, roughly 7 kilometers (4 miles) outside Oslo’s city centre.

Police said they deployed “large resources” to secure the area and investigate the incident. Officers are currently in contact with embassy officials as inquiries continue.

Michael Dellemyr, the police officer leading the response operation, told Norwegian public broadcaster NRK that the explosion occurred at the building’s public entrance.

Authorities have not yet determined the exact cause of the blast or identified any individuals who may be involved.

Local media reports indicate that the embassy sustained minor damage from the explosion. The building remains under police guard as investigators examine the site.

So far, U.S. embassy has not issued any public statement regarding the incident. Police say the investigation is ongoing and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available.