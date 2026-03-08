Army Captain, Two Soldiers Killed as Troops Neutralise 45 Bandits in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

Troops of the Nigerian Army have neutralised 45 suspected bandits during a fierce gun battle in Danmusa Local Government Area (LGA) of Katsina State.

However, despite the operational success, the military also lost Captain Paul Hassan and two other soldiers during the battle.

The clash occurred on March 6, 2026, when troops attached to the Forward Operating Base (FOB) in Dan Ali engaged “heavily armed bandits” who were moving towards Musawa LGA.

The Katsina State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Dr. Nasir Mua’zu, said in a statement yesterday that the bandits had earlier launched an attack on Alhazawa village in Musawa LGA on March 5, where they attempted to rustle cattle.

He disclosed that community members, alongside some repentant bandits in the area, resisted the attack, killing four of the assailants and recovering the stolen cattle.

He said the bandits later regrouped and returned in large numbers the following day in what appeared to be a revenge mission.

Mua’zu, however, said while heading towards Musawa through Maidabino A ward, the marauding hoodlums ran into troops stationed at the Army’s Forward Operating Base in Dan Ali.

According to him, a fierce exchange of gunfire ensued, leading to the death of the 45 bandits.

“What followed was an intense and fierce battle. The Army successfully neutralized all 45 bandits. However, the victory came at a cost. Captain Paul Hassan and two other soldiers lost their lives in the encounter”, he said.

He said Alti, a nephew and second-in-command to notorious bandit leader Adamu Alieru, and another senior bandit identified as Damale were among the 45 bandits killed during the fierce battle.

The commissioner commended the “bravery and sacrifice” of the troops involved in the operation.

He described the soldiers’ actions as heroic, noting that their efforts saved many lives and disrupted the operations of criminal groups operating in the area.

He extended the state government’s condolences to the families of the slain military personnel, acknowledging the ultimate sacrifice made by the fallen soldiers in the fight against banditry.

Mua’zu reiterated that security forces would continue pursuing armed groups responsible for violence in the state until peace is fully restored.