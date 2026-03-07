World Savings Day: NDIC Takes Financial Literacy to Secondary School Students in Awka

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has taken financial literacy to Capital Secondary School, Awka, teaching young Nigerians the benefits of savings.

In an event held in the school by the corporation to mark 2025 World Savings Day, financial experts tutored students on the need to commence early savings, harping that doing so could secure their future.

The event with the theme: ‘This is not just savings account’, featured speakers drawn from top experts from the corporation, including; the manager of NDIC, Ms. Phoebe Ugot and NDIC Zonal Controller, Mr. Chidi Nwoko.

Ugot in her lecture to the students enlightened them on the benefit of savings, pointing out that there may be several ways to save, but not all are safe.

“Some of you here may have piggy banks, there are also some of our mothers who prefer to tie their savings on the head of their wrappers, while others prefer to hide them in their mattresses at home.

“But the most approved way to save is to keep your money in banks. Not just any bank, but a licensed and approved bank. A bank that is insured by NDIC. In that way, you will be sure that your savings will always be intact.”

She emphasised on the need for students to acquire skills that can help them earn income during holiday, while de-emphasiing pilfering of their guardians’ money, just to be able to save.

Also Zonal Controller of NDIC, Mr Nwoko in his paper took the students through the various kinds of banks available in the country, emphasizing the benefits of using each of them, including the various procedures.

Principal of the school, Mrs. Amaka Anaekwe who welcome the corporation’s officials, thanked them for bringing the sensitization to their school, while also thanking the Anambra State Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh, who was represented by the secretary of Post Primary School Commission, Mrs. Benedicta Anagor.