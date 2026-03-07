We’ll Set Template for Future Convention , Says APC

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

All Progressives Congress (APC) 2026 National Convention Planning Committee has assured that it would set a template for future conventions in the country by conducting a transparent and hitch-free convention.

The Chairman of the committee and the former Governor of Katsina State, Hon. Aminu Masari, gave the assurance yesterday in Abuja after its inaugural meeting.

He assured that the expectations of President Bola Tinubu and Nigerians for a successful and seamless convention would be met.

Masari stated, “The expectation of Nigerians, the people and the President is that we should produce the best convention ever.

“The expectation is that we should also set a template for future conventions in the APC, and with the calibre of people in this committee, this expectation is almost given.”

The former Speaker of the House of Representatives assured APC stakeholders that the convention committee would be fair and objective to ensure that the party emerges stronger, more united ahead of the 2027 general elections.

He stressed that the committee would work closely with the National Working Committee (NWC) and all relevant organs of the party for proper coordination and effective delivery of the 2026 convention.

The meeting had in attendance the former Senate President, Sen. Anyim Pius Anyim, who is the Vice Chairman, the Secretary of the Committee and Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, Governor of Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, the Minister of Information, Mohammed Idris and Hadiza Bala Dikko, amongst others.

The National Chairman, Professor Nentawe Goshwe Yilwatda, had already approved sub-committees members as part of preparations to ensure a transparent and credible convention.