Troops Apprehend Terrorists’ Collaborator, Logistics Supplier in Biu, as DHQ Warns Against Spread of Misinformation

Linus Aleke in Abuja

Troops of the Joint Task Force North East, Operation Hadin Kai, have apprehended two suspected terrorists’ collaborators and logistics suppliers in Biu Local Government Area of Borno State, the Nigerian military has disclosed.

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) also cautioned Nigerians against spreading misinformation capable of creating panic and undermining national harmony.

Providing the weekly update on operations of the Armed Forces of Nigeria across various theatres, the Director of Defence Media Operations, Major General Michael Onoja, said the suspects were arrested during ongoing counter-insurgency operations in the North-east.

According to him, preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects facilitated the sale of rustled cattle, procured fuel and provided other logistics support to terrorists.

He added that the suspects later guided troops to a concealed storage facility containing medical supplies meant for the terrorists.

However, the storekeeper fled before the arrival of troops. The suspects and recovered items are currently in custody.

In a related development, troops arrested a suspected kidnapper in Ajiwango Village, Geidam Local Government Area of Yobe State.

The suspect reportedly confessed to belonging to a five-man gang responsible for abducting five victims and collecting a ransom of N3 million.

He is presently in custody while efforts are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang.

Onoja further disclosed that troops conducting offensive operations in Bama Local Government Area of Borno State on February 28, 2026, successfully repelled a terrorist attack.

During the encounter, scores of terrorists were neutralised, while sophisticated weapons and a cache of ammunition were recovered.

He noted that within the period under review, troops also arrested 20 suspects, facilitated the surrender of 11 insurgents with their families and rescued 24 kidnapped victims.

The Defence Headquarters urged members of the public to support security agencies with credible intelligence and to avoid spreading unverified information that could be exploited by adversaries to cause fear and division.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Olufemi Olatubosun Oluyede, commended the gallantry and professionalism of troops across operational theatres and paid tribute to fallen soldiers who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation.