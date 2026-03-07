  • Saturday, 7th March, 2026

Strait of Hormuz Closed, 3000 Vessels, 20,000 Seafarers Stranded in Middle East, Says IMO

Nigeria | 5 seconds ago

The International Maritime Organisation (IMO) says no fewer than 3,000 vessels and 20,000 seafarers are stranded in Middle East over the ongoing war by the U.S. and Israel against Iran.

The crucial Strait of Hormuz global shipping corridor marking the entrance to the Persian Gulf, is essentially closed due to the threat of strikes from Iran and elsewhere, IMO declared.

IMO Secretary-General Arsenio Dominguez, warned of the global “knock-on” effect from the closure of the sea lane responsible for 20 per cent of the world’s oil.

Dominguez disclosed that the Strait of Hormuz was closed after a tugboat assisting another vessel in the strait on Friday morning was struck killing four seafarers.

The UN shipping agency chief condemned the attack and that the overall situation was “deteriorating” and urged ships to avoid navigating in the region.

He urged member states to “find solutions through dialogue in order to de-escalate” and restore free and safe movement across the region.

UN Emergency Relief Coordinator Tom Fletcher further warned that the widening conflict in the Middle East could trigger far-reaching humanitarian consequences well beyond the region.

Fletcher said disruptions to key maritime routes such as the Strait of Hormuz could drive up food prices.

The UN relief chief added that the disruption could strain health systems and make humanitarian supplies harder to deliver, hitting the most vulnerable people first. (NAN)

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.