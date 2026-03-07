Spelling Bee Champion: 14-Year-Old Oreoluwa Attracts N10m Upgrade to Ekiti School

* To act as MTN CEO for a day

Gbenga Sodeinde in Ado Ekiti

Excitement and celebration filled the premises of St. Lawrence Metropolitan College, Ado-Ekiti, as students, teachers and dignitaries gathered to celebrate one of their own, Oreoluwa Alayande, the 14-year-old champion of the 2025 MTN mPulse Spelling Bee Competition, whose victory has not only brought honour to her school but also earned her a rare opportunity to serve as Chief Executive Officer of MTN Nigeria for one day.

Oreoluwa, who emerged winner at the national grand finale held in Lagos after months of intense competition involving thousands of students across the country, returned to her school as a hero whose achievement is already transforming the institution’s digital learning environment.

As part of the rewards for her outstanding performance, MTN also announced a N10 million intervention project for the school, aimed at improving its science and technology facilities.

During a ceremony held at the school, the telecommunications company officially handed over the project, which include 10 new air conditioners for the computer laboratory and a 30kW lithium inverter battery system, as well as 10 brand-new laptops, broadband devices and other educational materials to strengthen digital learning.

Speaking during the presentation on Friday, the Sales and Trade Development Manager of MTN in Ekiti State, Chinyere Ikechi, said the company was proud to celebrate the young champion and fulfil its promise to invest in the school that nurtured her talent.

“It is a great honour for us at MTN Nigeria, especially the Marketing Division, to be here today in celebration of excellence of our young digital star, Oreoluwa Alayande,” she said.

Ikechi noted that the gesture was part of MTN’s commitment to reward academic excellence and support institutions that produce outstanding students.

“We gathered here because St. Lawrence Metro College made history. From this great school emerged the winner of the 2025 MTN mPulse Spelling Bee Competition, a contest that attracted thousands of brilliant students nationwide.

“Oreoluwa represented not just this school but the entire Ekiti State with distinction, confidence and intelligence, values we proudly uphold in MTN,” she added.

According to her, the company decided to go beyond celebrating the winner by also investing in the learning environment that helped shape her academic journey.

“Today we are fulfilling our commitment with this N10 million intervention project to enhance the school’s digital learning facilities,” Ikechi said.

Speaking on her victory, Oreoluwa described the journey to becoming the national champion as demanding but fulfilling.

“I spent months studying thousands of words on the mPulse platform and preparing for every stage of the competition.

“Winning the spelling bee means a lot to me because it has also brought something meaningful to my school and fellow students,” she said.

She encouraged other students to remain focused and believe in their abilities.

“With determination and hard work, students from anywhere can achieve great things. I am proud that my success is helping to create better opportunities for my school,” she added.

Students of the college expressed excitement over the newly installed digital facilities, describing them as a major boost to modern learning.

“The laptops and broadband devices will make learning easier and more exciting for us. We will now have better access to digital resources that can help us compete globally,” one student said.

Oreoluwa’s achievement also brought recognition to her teachers, as her primary coach received N500,000 for the mentorship and dedication that contributed to her success.

Officials of the Ekiti State Ministry of Education described the feat as a proud moment for the state, noting that it demonstrates that Ekiti students can excel at national competitions when given the right support.

Meanwhile, Oreoluwa is expected to take on another exciting experience as part of her reward when she serves as MTN CEO for a Day in Lagos on March 11, 2026, giving her firsthand exposure to corporate leadership.

For the students and staff of St. Lawrence Metropolitan College, Oreoluwa’s spelling bee victory has become more than a personal achievement.

It has ushered the school into a new era of technology-driven education while inspiring a new generation of learners to pursue excellence.