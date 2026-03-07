Qatar: Iran’s Attacks On Us Can’t Be Justified, Insists Missiles Hit Civilian Areas

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

Qatar has rejected explanations from Iran over recent missile strikes, insisting that evidence shows the attacks struck civilian areas and key infrastructure inside its territory.

The position was conveyed during a phone conversation between Qatar’s Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and Iran’s Foreign Minister, Abbas Araghchi, amid rising regional tensions.

According to a statement issued by the Qatar News Agency, the Iranian minister had argued that the missile strikes were directed at American interests and were not intended to target the State of Qatar.

However, Al Thani firmly rejected the claim, stressing that available evidence indicated that the strikes affected civilian and residential areas within Qatar, including locations near Hamad International Airport.

The Qatari prime minister further noted that the attacks also threatened critical infrastructure and industrial facilities, including installations linked to the country’s liquefied natural gas production—an industry vital to the nation’s economy and global energy supply.

Describing the development as a grave escalation, Al Thani said the strikes constitute a clear violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and a breach of international law.

He warned that actions capable of endangering civilian populations and strategic facilities cannot be justified under any circumstances.

The Qatari leader reiterated Doha’s commitment to regional stability and diplomacy but emphasized that any threat to the country’s territorial integrity would be treated with utmost seriousness.

The exchange underscores the growing strain in relations between Tehran and several Gulf states as tensions across the Middle East continue to intensify, raising fears of wider regional repercussions if the crisis is not contained.