PSC Elevates Seven AIGs to Rank of DIG, Tasks Them on Professionalism

.Police say NYSC certificate forgery allegation against interior minister unfounded

.Nigeria police among least paid in the world, says Raji

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The Police Service Commission (PSC) has promoted seven Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs) to the rank of Deputy Inspectors-General of Police (DIGs), a move aimed at strengthening the leadership cadre of the Nigeria Police Force.

This was as the Nigeria Police Force has dismissed allegations of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate forgery levelled against the Minister of Interior, Olubunmi Tunji‑Ojo, describing them as unfounded.

Also, the founder of the New Dawn for Women and Community Intervention Initiative (NEWOMCII), Bolaji Raji, has said that officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force are among the least paid in the world.

According to the PSC, the promotions were based on merit, seniority, service records, and performance in written examinations and oral interviews conducted at the Commission’s Corporate Headquarters in Abuja.

The newly elevated DIGs are Zachariah Fera Achinyan, (formerly AIG Zone 4, Makurdi), Zango Ibrahim Baba (AIG Department of Logistics and Supply), Isyaku Mohammed (AIG Armament, Force Headquarters, Abuja), Margaret Agebe Ochalla (AIG FCID Annex, Lagos), Mohammed Abdul Sulaiman, (AIG Police Accounts and Budget, Force Headquarters), Kenechukwu Onwuemelie, (AIG Zone 15, Maiduguri), and Umar Shehu Nadada, (AIG Zone 14, Katsina).

The promotions follow the recent elevation of DIG Fayoade Adegoke to the substantive rank of DIG and are intended to fill vacancies left by the retirement of eight DIGs previously occupying these strategic offices.

Congratulating the officers, PSC Chairman DIG Hashimu Salihu Argungu (rtd), urged them to uphold the highest standards of professionalism, prioritise national security, and maintain a productive relationship with the Commission to support the continued development of the Force.

Members of the PSC Board who participated as examiners included Hon. Justice Paul Adamu Galumje, JSC (rtd), Dr. Taiwo Lakanu, DIG (rtd) and Chairman of the PSC Standing Committee on Police Matters, and Chief Onyemuche Nnamani, Secretary to the Commission.

In a related development, the PSC and the Nigeria Police Force officially co-opted the Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) as key partners in screening 50,000 constables, the largest single recruitment drive in the Force’s history.

The collaboration was formalised during a high-level stakeholders’ meeting in Abuja, ahead of the physical and credentials screening stage scheduled to commence on Monday, 9 March 2026, across all 36 states and the FCT.

Addressing the meeting, DIG Argungu praised the PCRC for their commitment to national security and tasked State Chairmen with verifying applicants’ character and indigene status to prevent infiltration by individuals with questionable backgrounds.

Responding on behalf of the PCRC National Chairman, Deputy National President (North), Amb. Wada Sadiq, pledged full support for the exercise, promising vigilance and dedication to selecting credible Nigerians for the Force.

The meeting saw robust participation from PCRC State Chairmen, Zonal Coordinators, and key PSC Board members, reinforcing a collaborative approach to ensuring transparency and integrity in the recruitment process.

In another development, the controversy over NYSC certificate forgery levelled against the Minister of Interior, Tunji‑Ojo, began when a coalition of civil society groups petitioned the Presidency, claiming the minister had provided conflicting information regarding his education and NYSC records.

The petitioners called for an independent investigation and urged that Tunji‑Ojo resign from his ministerial position.

In response, various youth organisations across Nigeria rallied in support of the minister, affirming the authenticity of his certificate and commending his leadership and performance in office.

The NYSC has since confirmed that the minister’s certificate is genuine.

The issuing authority explained that a technical error had initially caused a delay in processing, during which his details were inadvertently omitted.

Despite this authentication, some groups continued to protest and pressure the government to relieve the minister of his duties.

Reacting to the claims, the Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, Acting Assistant Commissioner of Police, stated that the allegations were without merit.

He said, “After an exhaustive investigation into the allegations, it has been established that there is no evidence whatsoever of forgery, alteration, falsification or unlawful production of the minister’s NYSC certificate. The NYSC was contacted and it was verified that the certificate was duly issued to the minister. The allegations are therefore unfounded.”

The Police Force’s clarification effectively confirms that Minister Tunji‑Ojo’s NYSC certificate is legitimate, dispelling the allegation that sparked the controversy.

Meanwhile, on poor remuneration of police personnel, founder of NEWOMCII, Raji, said Raji noted that despite this the officers have continued to give their best in protecting lives and property across the country.

He spoke in Abuja during the official donation of a Police Traffic Post and reflective jackets to the FCT Police Command by NEWOMCII at the State Traffic Department, Apo Resettlement.

At the event, he called on the federal government to improve the welfare of police personnel.

According to him, in advanced societies, police officers often earn more than presidents and parliamentarians, stressing that Nigerian officers deserve better conditions of service.

Raji, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Blackwell Petroleum Limited, further appealed to wealthy Nigerians to support the operations of the police.

Describing police officers as among the most patriotic and loyal Nigerians, he said they have continued to serve the country even in the face of growing economic hardship.

While responding to persistent criticism of the force, Raji maintained that the police are performing creditably despite challenges such as poor remuneration, dilapidated accommodation and difficult working conditions.

He also urged the police leadership to make effective use of the support provided by NEWOMCII under its mobility and safety plan.

“The police play crucial roles in our lives and in the community; they keep us safe, yet they are not appreciated as much as they should be,” he said. “We need to come together to find ways to appreciate them more and improve the social welfare of their families and children. The officers who protect us often struggle to afford decent meals, clothing and education for their children, yet they continue to perform their duties without complaint.”

Responding, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Dantawaye Miller, commended the initiative and described the donation as extraordinary.

The CP, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration, Lawrence Iwodi, said the support would enhance the safety of police officers on duty as well as that of road users and vehicles.

He advised motorists to obey traffic rules, noting that adherence to road regulations would make the roads safer.

He also assured that the FCT Police Command would continue to improve traffic management in the city.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of NEWOMCII, Sa’adatu Adamu Bokane, said the organisation exists solely to provide service to humanity, adding that the donation was in recognition of the role of the police in safeguarding lives and property.

Also speaking, Commander of Motopol, CSP Bara Wayamdi, said the safety of road users is a collective responsibility and assured that her officers would continue to discharge their duties professionally.