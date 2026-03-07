Ngwu Disburses N250m Scholarship to Enugu West Students, Earns Akpabio’s Praise

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio, yesterday commended the Senator representing Enugu West Senatorial District, Senator Osita Ngwu, for investing massively in the education of young Nigerians through scholarships and bursary awards.

Akpabio spoke in Enugu while serving as Special Guest of Honour at the Osita Ngwu Scholarship and Bursary Awards ceremony, where the lawmaker disbursed more than N250 million to deserving students from the Enugu West Senatorial District.

The Senate President described the initiative as a transformational investment in the future of youths in Enugu State, noting that empowering young people through education offers hope and opportunity for the next generation.