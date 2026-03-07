Maputo to Host The Pyne Awards Africa

Light Nwobodo

The much-anticipated return of The Pyne Awards Africa is set to take place in the vibrant coastal city of Maputo, Mozambique from 24th to 26th September 2026.

This was disclosed by Amaka Amatokwu-Ndekwu, Founder of The Pyne Hospitality Company and Convener of The Pyne Awards Africa.

The 2026 edition will be hosted in partnership with the Ministry of Economy of the Republic of Mozambique, under the flagship “I Love Maputo” tourism campaign, a celebration of the city’s beauty, culture and world-class hospitality.

Branded under the event theme ‘True to Excellence’, The Pyne Awards Africa Maputo 2026 will spotlight Africa’s leading tourism and hospitality pioneers, honouring the individuals, brands and institutions that are raising the bar of service, innovation and impact across the continent.

“Bringing The Pyne Awards Africa to Maputo is not just a location choice, it’s a statement. Mozambique, and Maputo in particular, represent the next frontier of African tourism. Under the I Love Maputo campaign, we are excited to showcase the city as the pearl of the Indian Ocean, a place where culture, business, lifestyle and genuine African hospitality come together in the most elegant way. This edition will celebrate the pioneers who are building Africa’s tourism story with courage, creativity and true excellence,” Amatokwu-Ndekwu said.

Over three days, 24th – 26th September 2026, Maputo will welcome hospitality leaders, tourism boards, hotel brands, airlines, destination managers, investors, creatives and media from across Africa and the global tourism ecosystem.

The programme will feature a high-level awards gala/dinner honouring exceptional achievements in hospitality and tourism across Africa- The Pyne Awards Africa Maputo 2026.

Business and investment conversations aimed at driving sustainable tourism growth and regional integration- Ubuntu: A Pyne Africa Mixer.

Curated experiences under the I Love Maputo campaign, giving delegates a taste of the city’s coastline, culture, cuisine and nightlife- Tourism de Moçambique.

The Secretary of State for Tourism, Ministry of Economy Mozambique, H.E. Fredson Bacar, highlighted the strategic importance of partnership and hosting The Pyne Awards Africa that the forum will be an avenue for unique networking moments connecting pioneers, policymakers and private sector innovators.

“Our collaboration with The Pyne Hospitality Company aligns perfectly with Mozambique’s vision to position Maputo as a premier tourism, business and lifestyle destination in Africa. Under the I Love Maputo campaign, we want the world to experience our city’s warmth, creativity and coastal charm. By hosting Africa’s leading hospitality and tourism pioneers, we are not only celebrating excellence but also inviting investment, partnerships and fresh ideas that will support sustainable economic growth for our people,” Bacar said.

The Ministry of Economy will support the event with world-class venues, hospitality experiences and coordinated engagement with Mozambique’s leading industry pioneers, ensuring that every guest experiences the very best of Maputo.

“The Pyne Awards Africa has always stood for integrity, recognition and transformation. In Maputo, we are raising the bar again, creating a stage where Africa’s hospitality and tourism champions can be seen, celebrated and connected to new opportunities. We are thrilled to co-create this edition with the Ministry of Economy and the I Love Maputo campaign, and we cannot wait to welcome Africa and the world to Maputo in September 2026,” Amatokwu-Ndekwu noted.