Kumuyi to Political Leaders: Ameliorate the Sufferings of Nigerians

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

The General Superintendent of Deeper Christian Life Ministry, Pastor William Kumuyi, has called on political leaders in Nigeria to be a blessing to the people they are leading and make policies that affects them positively.

The General Superintendent made the call yesterday, during a courtesy visit at the palace of HRH Kelvin Anugwo, Eze Ekpeye Logbo III of Ekpeye Ethnic Nationality, in Ahoada, Rivers State, ahead of the global crusade by the church in the area.

Responding to questions from journalists immediately after the meeting with the king, Pastor Kumuyi said political leaders must ensure that the people are relieved from the sufferings and challenges they face in the society.

He said, “My message to the nation is for us to think for the leaders, to think of the people and put the people first, not the politicians first. The politicians, we elected them so they can be a blessing to us. Let them remember what we elected them for. They can do it. We know they can. That’s why we elected them, and the people are waiting.

“We want to see the fullness of the performance of what he can do to relieve us from all the problems and challenges we have, and we are praying among the clergy, God will help them.”

Speaking on his visit to the palace and Ahoada, Kumuyi said is to educate and enlighten the people to know that Jesus Christ is sufficient for everyone, especially their kingdom.

Disclosing the theme of the crusade ‘The All-Sufficient Jesus’, Kumuyi emphasised that Jesus Christ is capable of meeting all human needs; spiritual, emotional, social, and material.

He said, “A king comes and we share our hearts together, because we have the same goal. I want to be a blessing to the people of this whole kingdom, and he is the resident king and leader. To be a blessing to the people and we join hands together, he has invited the people, and by the grace of God, we are going to talk on the sufficiency of Christ.

“And Christ is the king of kings. He wants everybody to be fully satisfied and fully provided for. That’s what the king wants.

“That’s what I want. That’s what Christ, the king of kings, wants, and God is going to do marvelous things in the lives of the people,” he added.

In his remarks, Eze Kelvin Anugwo noted that ever since Pastor Kumuyi held a global crusade in his kingdom, peace and calmness have returned, stressing the need for God’s continuous presence in his kingdom.

He revealed that the community would officially unveil a local security outfit next week to enhance to continuous peace and safety of the area.

“We anchored our rulership in the hands of God, and he has identified with us the same way we also identify with him. And ever since he visited us, there have been tremendous changes in the mainland, and we give glory to God for his wisdom. God has used him to impart knowledge and bring us closer to God.

“You know, at some time we had challenges where we could not sleep with our eyes closed, and like I said, ever since he visited, it was part of the prayer request I made to him, and he prayed for Ekpeye people. And ever since then, there has been relative peace.

“People can sleep with their house, and then with their eyes closed. You can testify what happened last year Christmas, where Ekpeye people returned home to enjoy Christmas in large numbers, families. So we give glory to God, and we believe he’s coming again this time to cement and intensify more effort.

“Like we said, we are unveiling our security architecture come next week, Saturday, which is on the 14th of this very month,” King Anugwo added.