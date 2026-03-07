Harmonised Congress: Abia APC Now United, Stronger, Says Kalu

.Says Abia now poised to achieve target of delivering Tinubu in 2027

Boniface Okoro in Umuahia

Deputy Speaker of House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Benjamin Okezie Kalu, has declared that the new-found unity among members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abia State cemented with the congress that produced a consensus 36-member state executive is strong enough to “break walls.”

Kalu, however, said that President Bola Tinubu should take the credit for the peaceful conduct of the March 3, 2026 State Congress in Umuahia through which a former Minority of Abia State House of Assembly, Hon. Chjioke Chukwu, emerged as the new state party chairman and its outcome accepted by all.

He described the congresses as “a new leaf in political party administration,” which Abia APC has “embraced.” “The party has been returned to the owners now,” he maintained.

It would be recalled that the Deputy Speaker, while addressing delegates to the congress, said President Tinubu and other national leaders of APC had directed the state chapter to conduct her congresses through harmonisation.

“Let us commend the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria who is a true democrat, who knows the value of harmonisation, of consensus, of agreement. He understands that.

“And that was why he insisted, as well as NEC and Caucus (of APC), that we should go back and use harmonisation to rebuild our party. That is exactly what we have done,” Kalu said.

According to the leader of APC in Abia, adhering to the directive made it possible for Abia APC to hold her first-ever rancour-free state congress, which he stressed, has made “Abia APC now healthier and stronger” adding “the party can break walls now.”

He was upbeat that with the zeal and unity among members and the surge in membership in the state, Abia was now ready to deliver Mr. President, pronouncing him as the sole presidential candidate of the entire south.

“The Southern political corridor does not have any other candidates for the position of president, except President Tinubu. Others are time wasters; and the South East, we will not waste our votes come 2027,” he said.

In 2027, Abians, he said, would prove why they want to align with Tinubu. “Mr. President, we want to show you that we have reasons to align with him. He deserves it and he has merited it,” Kalu said, urging the President to reject any negotiation for 25 percent of Abia votes.

“And because we are convinced by the works he has done for us, come 2027, we are not negotiating 25 per cent. If anybody comes to him to say don’t worry, I’ll give you the 25 per cent, let the President tell the person that we (Abia APC) are going to give him more than that.

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, you have sons and daughters in Abia State, those you have empowered want to show you gratitude by making sure that their people come en masse to vote for you. We want him to be rest assured that Abia State is ready for him, we want him to be convinced that Abia State is set to give him the votes he is looking for,” he emphasised.

The new state party chairman, Hon. Chukwu, also paid a special tribute to President Tinubu for his “focused leadership” which has “restored peace and unity” in the party, pledging to “hold on to this peace at all costs and continue to pursue peace.”

He promised to bury all factions in the state chapter through wide consultations.

“In our administration, there will be no victor and no vanquished. I will consult with all our leaders and stakeholders on all issues of the party. There will be no more factions; there will be no more divisions. It is now time for reconciliation,” he declared.

Chukwu assured that he would embark on peace-building across the state, saying that his agenda would include consolidating and expanding the party, repositioning and strengthening its structures and preparing it for greater victories ahead.

“Let me assure all that this confidence you all reposed in me and members of the executive is a call to service, a call to responsibility, a call to duty, a call to unity and a call to hard work,” he said, promising to serve with humility.

At the congress, the delegates had, by affirmation, confirmed that those whose names were announced were their choices for the various executive positions through a voice vote called by the National Congress Committee Chairman, Rt. Emmanuel Go’ar.

A law teacher, Prof. Haggler Okorie, administered the oaths of Allegiance and Office on the new Abia APC executive members which has Chidi Avajah as Secretary and Chief Uche Aguoru, as Publicity Secretary.

Chairman of the seven-man Local Organising Committee, Chief Marc Wabara, had earlier confirmed that all the candidates emerged through consensus and harmonisation as his committee was directed by the party.

The Congress featured goodwill messages from major stakeholders from across the three senatorial zones of the state.