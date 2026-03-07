Girls Tag Unveils Mercy Johnson Okojie, Purity Okojie as Brand Ambassadors

Azuka Ogujiuba

Girls Tag, described as Nigeria’s first all-in-one period care pack for girls aged nine and above, has officially launched with Nollywood actress and philanthropist Mercy Johnson Okojie and her daughter, Purity Okojie, unveiled as brand ambassadors.

The product is being introduced by iBlend Services, appointed Regional Agency for Girls Tag, in partnership with its PR and marketing firm, Eddie MPR. The initiative aims to bridge longstanding gaps in menstrual health education and access to sanitary products, particularly for girls experiencing their first period with little preparation or support.

According to the promoters, Girls Tag was developed to replace the fear, confusion and stigma often associated with puberty with confidence, comfort and dignity. Beyond hygiene, the brand positions itself as a supportive care system, equipping parents with practical tools and language to guide early puberty conversations at home.

To deepen its connection with families, the brand announced a strategic ambassadorial partnership with Mercy Johnson Okojie and her daughter, a collaboration designed to reflect authenticity and relatability for mothers and daughters navigating similar milestones.

Speaking on the partnership, iBlend Services expressed confidence that the mother-daughter bond would resonate strongly with Nigerian households. Okojie described the initiative as a natural fit, noting that puberty can be an anxious phase for both parents and children.

She also revealed that her newly authored puberty guide, Youberty, will be included in every Girls Tag kit. The book is designed to help boys and girls aged 10 to 13 understand the physical and emotional changes associated with growing up.

Each Girls Tag care pack contains premium sanitary pads in various sizes, overnight period pants, panty liners, disposable sanitary bags, a discreet sanitary purse, and a copy of Youberty. The kit is tailored to support first-time and early period experiences while promoting proper hygiene and self-care.

The company disclosed that the product will be available nationwide in the second quarter of 2026 at select retail stores, pharmacies and malls, with direct delivery options through its website and social media platform, @girlstag.ng.

With its combined focus on education, dignity and accessibility, Girls Tag says it is poised to redefine menstrual health support for young girls across Nigeria.