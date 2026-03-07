  • Saturday, 7th March, 2026

FG Targeting Opposition, Ignoring Ethnic Militias, Atiku Insists After Borno Attack

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has accused the administration of Bola Tinubu of focusing on political opponents and supporting ethnic militia groups instead of tackling insecurity.

Atiku’s criticism followed a deadly terrorist attack in Borno State.

In a statement posted on X yesterday, the former vice president condemned the attack by suspected terrorists on a military base and an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp in Ngoshe, located in Gwoza Local Government Area, where more than 100 residents were reportedly abducted.

Atiku described the incident as “deeply troubling,” adding that the federal government’s response to the attack and similar incidents has been inadequate.

According to him, the increasing wave of violence across the country has become so widespread that both government and society appear to have become numb to the bloodshed.

He said it was unfortunate that the federal government seemed to be losing its grip on the fight against terrorism and violent attacks.

The former vice president alleged that the government was instead focused on exerting pressure on political opponents and enabling what he described as self-serving ethnic militia groups.

“It is unfortunate that the current federal government appears to be losing its grip on the fight against terrorism and violent attacks. Instead, it seems more focused on unleashing intense pressure against political opponents and enabling self-serving ethnic militia groups.

“It is disheartening that those responsible for internal security, along with the elite of the ruling party, remain preoccupied with consolidating power, while vulnerable civilians and servicemen are being killed,” Atiku said.

