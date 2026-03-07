Ethical Crisis, Not Leadership Failure, Behind Nigeria’s Problems, Says FESCA

.Unveils nationwide campaign for cultural renewal, integrity brigades



Sunday Aborisade in Abuja



The Foundation for Ethical Society and Cultural Awareness (FESCA) has declared that Nigeria’s persistent socio-economic and governance challenges stem largely from a deep-rooted ethical and cultural crisis within society rather than solely from poor political leadership.

The organisation made the assertion yesterday in Abuja while formally announcing its launch as a non-profit platform dedicated to promoting ethical transformation and cultural renewal across the country.

According to the foundation, lasting national development will remain elusive unless Nigerians collectively embrace integrity, civic responsibility, patriotism and accountability in their daily conduct.

The statement announcing the initiative was jointly signed by the foundation’s President, Nosa Osaikhuiwu, and its General Secretary, Prince Ewemade Konkons.

The group stressed that leadership emerges from the society itself and therefore cannot be isolated from the ethical orientation of citizens.

FESCA described itself as a non-political, non-partisan, non-sectarian, non-tribal and non-religious organisation committed to strengthening ethical values and responsible citizenship in Nigeria.

The foundation said it would pursue a bottom-up strategy aimed at reawakening moral consciousness across communities, institutions and professional groups nationwide.

As part of its programmes, FESCA disclosed plans to establish Integrity and Ethical Brigades in schools, organisations and communities across the country to recruit and train young Nigerians as ambassadors of ethical values.

The organisation said the initiative would equip participants with the knowledge and tools required to promote responsible conduct and integrity within their institutions and local communities.

In addition, the group said it would embark on nationwide public awareness campaigns through television dramas, radio jingles, documentaries, films, newspaper publications and books designed to stimulate cultural reorientation and strengthen ethical consciousness among Nigerians.

FESCA also announced plans to collaborate with civil society organisations, educational institutions, market associations, community leaders and security agencies in promoting ethical training and civic responsibility.

The foundation emphasised that national transformation cannot be achieved by government alone but requires the participation of all segments of society, including workers, traders, professionals, public officials and political leaders.

Part of the statement read, “Too often, Nigerians place the blame for the country’s challenges solely on political leaders.

“However, lasting change will occur only when every citizen accepts personal responsibility for doing what is right for Nigeria.”