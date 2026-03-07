Elijah Odiakose:Excellence is Not Accidental, It Is Engineered

Inside a quietly elegant apartment in Victoria Garden City, Lagos, where guitars rest like sentinels and a microphone stands ready for the next rehearsal, Elijah Odiakose speaks about music with the calm precision of an executive and the passion of an artist. As the founder and driving force behind Coolice Band, he has built more than a live music outfit. He has engineered a cultural enterprise that blends artistry with discipline, style with substance, and performance with purpose, Adedayo Adejobi writes

On a humid Lagos Tuesday afternoon inside a tastefully arranged apartment in Victoria Garden City, the air hums with quiet intention. A bass guitar leans against a charcoal wall. A compact keyboard rests beside a framed award plaque. Through the window, filtered sunlight touches polished floors, catching the metallic sheen of a studio microphone placed almost ceremonially in the corner. This is not just a residence. It is part sanctuary, part strategy room, part rehearsal den. It is where Elijah Odiakosa, founder and driving force behind Cool Ice Band, thinks.

The Cool Ice Band, known for their high-energy performances and their ability to connect with audiences of all sizes, are fast growing and steadily becoming one of the biggest names in Nigeria’s live music scene — courtesy of Elijah Odiakosa’s rising career, continued influence, and resounding success in the industry.

But Lagos does not hand out dreams easily. For every spotlight, there are a thousand dark rooms. For every applause, countless rejections. The journey from a modest background in Benin to Nigeria’s commercial capital is rarely romantic. It is crowded buses at dawn, uncertain accommodation, missed meals, unpaid gigs, and nights where doubt whispers louder than ambition. It is watching others rise faster, losing trust in people you once called partners, and learning quickly that talent alone is never enough in a city that tests both character and capacity. Yet it is also the city where resilience can rewrite destiny — if one endures long enough.

When he left Benin, his homestead, 10 years ago, he carried one mission: to build and run a band of talented young musicians capable of delivering unique and exciting musical experiences. True to that mantra, he has done more than just a good job — and he is not resting on his oars.

“The journey has been long and tough,” Elijah reflects. “There were moments of uncertainty, moments of betrayal, moments when things didn’t go as planned. But we endured. We kept our focus. We stayed committed to the vision. The dream is unfolding, but we are not there yet. There is still so much work to do.”

For a man not showing signs of slowing down, his clientele now cuts across generations. From older patrons who appreciate classic arrangements to millennials drawn to the band’s youthful energy, Cool Ice has become a favourite among Nigeria’s elite for both corporate and private events. With almost a decade of showmanship behind them, the band remains one of the most in-demand live acts in the country.

“We are not just another band,” Elijah says, seated comfortably yet alert, his voice measured, his gaze direct. “We are a mood, a movement, and an experience.”

The statement lands with the clarity of someone who has rehearsed not the line, but the philosophy behind it. Cool Ice Band is not built on noise. It is built on design.

As the name implies, Cool Ice is cool, calm and calculated. In an industry where many live bands compete on sheer volume and spectacle, Cool Ice competes on atmosphere. The name itself suggests a paradox, smooth yet piercing, composed yet explosive.

“Much like ice,” Elijah explains, “our music is smooth and cool, but when it hits, it cuts through with precision. We are calm in our preparation, but on stage, there is fire.”

That balance of temperament and intensity has defined their rise. Over nearly a decade, Cool Ice Band has evolved from a dream sketched in ambition to one of Nigeria’s most respected live music outfits, performing at corporate galas, celebrity weddings, government functions, and high-profile private events. Widely regarded as one of the top live bands in Nigeria, they have built a reputation for professionalism, creativity, and a unique musical style that blends vintage influences with contemporary flair.

Elijah is not flamboyant. His authority is quiet, his sentences intentional. His leadership style mirrors the brand personality he has carefully engineered: cool with substance, modern but not reckless, magnetic without being forced.

“I believe music should be timeless, accessible, and deeply moving,” he says. “Trends are exciting, but substance lasts longer than hype.”

That belief has shaped a band that blends old-school classics, pop sensibilities, funk rhythms, Afrobeat textures, jazz undertones, and contemporary dance energy into one seamless sonic experience. The approach is eclectic, but never chaotic. Transitions are curated. Arrangements are thoughtful. Performances are immersive.

Inside the VGC apartment, conversation drifts toward professionalism. For Elijah, talent alone is insufficient. Reliability is non-negotiable.

“We take pride in every detail,” he says. “From punctuality to sound checks to coordination with event planners. Excellence is not accidental. It is engineered.”

In a country where event timelines can shift unpredictably, this discipline has become a competitive advantage. “Clients trust us because we remove anxiety from the equation,” Elijah adds. “We do not just show up to play; we show up to deliver confidence. When organisers know you understand their audience and respect their time, you become more than entertainers — you become partners.”

It is perhaps this mindset that earned Cool Ice Band the Live Band of the Year recognition at the 9th Annual Nigeria Achievers Awards in September 2023. Standing at the podium that evening, Elijah described the award as a milestone rather than a destination.

“This is a dream come true for us,” he said during his acceptance speech. “It is a testament to our talent and potential. We have been working hard for this for a long time, and it is amazing to see it pay off.”

Back in his apartment, reflecting on that night, he smiles lightly. “Awards are validation, but they are also reminders,” he says. “They remind you that people are watching your standard. Once you are recognised, the responsibility doubles. You cannot afford to drop the bar.”

Indeed, 2025 proved both challenging and fruitful for Elijah as band leader. Not held back by industry pressures, but driven by a deep sense of purpose and strong business acumen, he made one of his boldest strategic decisions yet: investing in a state-of-the-art multi-million naira live and digital recording studio in the heart of Lagos.

“With growth comes pressure,” he notes. “2025 tested our structure, our patience, even our finances at some point. But challenges force you to think bigger. That studio was not just an investment in equipment, it was an investment in longevity.”

With 2026 already starting on a strong note, the studio stands as a dream realised, a testament to his drive, talent, and long-term vision.

“This has been years in the making,” he says. “To finally open a space that supports both live instrumentation and digital production is deeply fulfilling. But more importantly, it positions us for the future.”

Designed to serve established artists and emerging talent alike, the studio reflects his ecosystem mindset.

“The future of music is hybrid,” Elijah explains. “Live energy and digital reach must coexist. We want to bridge that gap.”

If Cool Ice represents performance excellence, the studio represents infrastructure — a step toward building platforms rather than simply occupying stages.

Elijah is also fast being recognised for offering a platform to emerging talents. A former member of the Cool Ice Band went on to win the 2024 edition of Big Brother Naija, a journey that began within the band’s ecosystem.

“We believe in nurturing potential,” Elijah says. “Seeing someone grow from our platform to national recognition reinforces our responsibility to keep mentoring. Success is sweeter when it is shared.”

Yet beyond ambition and enterprise lies something more personal. When the conversation turns to family, his tone shifts — softer, grounded.

“My family is everything to me,” he says quietly. “They are the bedrock of my success. The stability and love I receive at home give me the strength to pursue everything else. I value and cherish my family deeply. I would not trade my wife and children for anything in this world.”

He pauses, then adds, “At the end of the day, applause fades. What remains is the people who stand with you when there is no stage light. That perspective keeps me balanced.”

As Africa’s creative industries gain global attention, leaders like Elijah are redefining what a band can represent. Cool Ice Band is no longer merely a collection of musicians. It is a structured enterprise with vision, assets, mentorship capacity, and strategic direction — positioned at the intersection of culture and commerce.

‘’Plans are underway for an album and international touring, including stops in Turkey and the United States. The ambition is not imitation, but to export a distinctly African yet globally fluent sound.’’

“We want to take our vibe to new audiences without losing our core,” Elijah says. “Expansion should never mean dilution. Our identity is our power.”

The VGC apartment grows quieter as evening approaches. Outside, Lagos traffic begins its predictable chorus. Inside, the conversation lingers on legacy.

“What do you want the Cool Ice Band to represent ten years from now?” I ask.

He pauses thoughtfully before responding.

“I want us to be known as the band that raised the standard,” he says. “Not just in performance, but in professionalism, innovation, and integrity.”

It feels less like ambition and more like a blueprint.

With award recognition, a growing international footprint, a multi-million naira studio, and a brand identity anchored in authenticity, Elijah Odiakose and the Cool Ice Band stand at an intriguing inflection point.

Inside that Victoria Garden City apartment, surrounded by instruments and ideas, one thing is already clear: the ice is cool, the fire is real, and the movement is only just beginning.