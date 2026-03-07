Cross River Govt Kicks off MTN CHAMPS Season 4 in Calabar

The fourth season of the MTN CHAMPS athletics competition officially commenced with a vibrant opening ceremony at the UJ Esuene Stadium in Calabar, drawing young athletes, school representatives, sports officials, and enthusiasts from across the region on March 5, 2026.

The event was formally declared open by Hon. Peter Agbe Odey, Deputy Governor of Cross River State, who highlighted the importance of youth sports development and commended MTN Nigeria for its continued investment in grassroots athletics.

In his remarks, the Deputy Governor noted that initiatives like MTN CHAMPS play a critical role in identifying and nurturing young sporting talents while also promoting healthy competition among students.

Also speaking at the ceremony, the Commissioner for Sports in Cross River State praised the championship for providing a platform for young athletes to showcase their abilities and pursue opportunities in athletics. He said, ‘’The state remains committed to supporting programmes that empower young people through sports. We are proud that the first leg of CHAMPS S4 is happening in Calabar, next in Jos, and in Ibadan.’’

In addition, Onyinye Ikenna-Emeka, Chief Marketing Officer of MTN Nigeria, reiterated the company’s dedication to youth development through sports. ‘’With MTN CHAMPS, we are committed to building high-value young athletes. We believe in talent development. And we appreciate the people of Calabar for welcoming us back, most especially the Governor of Cross-River state, highlighted by the Deputy Governor of Cross-River state.’’

Following the official opening ceremony, the stadium came alive with thrilling track events as student-athletes from various secondary schools took to the field to compete. The day’s activities featured a series of races, including the 100 metres and 400 metres events, with participants demonstrating impressive speed, endurance, and competitive spirit.

Several schools from across the state and neighbouring regions participated in the competition, creating an energetic atmosphere as athletes battled for top positions in their respective categories.

The Calabar leg of MTN CHAMPS Season 4 is expected to feature multiple track and field events over the coming days till 7th of March, with outstanding athletes set to qualify for subsequent stages of the competition.