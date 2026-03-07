Civil Society Groups Decry Delay in Passing Pending Constitution Review Bills

John Shiklam in Kaduna

A civil society organisation, JESZ Development Foundation (JDev) in partnership with the North West Youth Electoral Reform Project (YERP), has expressed concern over the prolonged delay in the passage of pending constitutional review bills by the 10th National Assembly.

In a statement in Kaduna, Executive Director of the JDev, Zigwai Ayuba, noted that the 10th National Assembly began the process of amending the 1999 Constitution in February 2024 but had yet to pass any bill two years after.

“We are deeply concerned that two long years into this exercise, there are no dates in sight for a National Assembly vote to pass pending constitutional review bills, so that they can be transmitted to the 36 State Houses of Assembly for concurrence,” the statement said.

Ayuba said North-west youths were particularly concerned about non passage of bills aimed at strengthening the electoral process and other amendments that sought to address critical sectors of national development.

The statement noted the bills concerning security, policing, local government, judiciary, legislative and fiscal reforms.

The statement specifically called for the passage of bills seeking to establish an Electoral Offences Commission; provide for independent candidacy; conclusion of election petitions before swearing-in winners; and creation of special seats for women in the National and State Assemblies.

According to her bills include, “House Bill 1219 on the establishment and empowerment of the Electoral Offences Commission; Senate Bill 508 on expedited hearing and determination of election petitions, House Bill 1630; Senate Bill 812 on independent candidacy; House Bill 1349 and Senate Bill 440 on special seats for women.”

The group further noted that timelines in the 2026 Electoral Act aligned with some of the proposed constitutional amendments, particularly the bill seeking expedited hearing and determination of election petitions.

It urged the National Assembly to make necessary adjustments to ensure that other pending bills align with the 2026 Electoral Act.

Ayuba also appealed to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon. Tajudeen Abbas, and the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Jibrin Barau, to heed the calls from their constituents.

“We call on our legislators in the North-west and their colleagues from other parts of the country to pass pending constitutional review bills now,” the statement said.

She also urged eminent Nigerians, to lend their voices in support of the passing of the bills.