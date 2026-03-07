Civil Defence Corps Arrest Two Suspected Bandits in Kwara 

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

The Kwara State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has arrested two suspected bandits that have been terrorising the people of the state in the past few weeks.

The suspected bandits according to THISDAY checks were arrested following an intelligence-driven operation in Saminaka Community, Patigi Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued in Ilorin yesterday signed by the civil defence corps public relations officer, Mr. Ayoola Michael stated that, “the arrested suspects are, Abubakar Jubril ‘m’ 28yrs and Mohammed Abubakar ‘m’ 26yrs.

“They were apprehended on Tuesday, 3rd March 2026, following sustained surveillance by operatives of the command.

“They were among three suspicious individuals sighted in a volatile area; while two were arrested, one suspect escaped and is currently at large.

“All efforts are being made to ensure the prompt apprehension of the remaining suspect.”

The statement added that, some of the items recovered from the suspects include, pistol (Serial No. 7886, Made in USA, mobile phone, drugs (Tramadol) and cigarettes.

Meanwhile, parading the suspects yesterday in Ilorin, the State Commandant, Commandant Bala Bawa Bodinga, reaffirmed the Command’s commitment to sustaining ongoing operations aimed at tackling criminal activities and safeguarding lives and property across the state.

He further warned individuals involved in criminal activities to desist or face the full weight of the law, stressing that the Command will leave no stone unturned to apprehend offenders and ensure the security of residents throughout the state.

Commandant Bodinga also urged members of the public to remain vigilant and continue to provide credible information that will aid security agencies in combating crime and maintaining peace across the state.

“The suspects will be charged to court upon completion of investigation or will be transferred to the appropriate security agency for further investigation.”