Babatunde, Kalejaye’s Emergence As Chairman, Secretary of Ondo APC, Smart Decisions, Says Obazuaye

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Senior Special Assistant to Ondo State Governor on Oil and Gas, Hon. Sam Kokor Obazuaye, has congratulated Hon. Kolawole Babatunde and Alex Kalejaye, on their emergence as Chairman and Secretary, respectively of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State.

Hon. Obazuaye, a grassroots mobiliser, youth developer and former chairman of the Ilaje Oil and Gas Producing Communities of Ondo State, gave the commendation yesterday in a press statement.

According to him, the emergence of Hon. Kolawole Babatunde and Alex Kalejaye, is one of the best decisions, made by the leadership and members of the party in the state, to help position the party for victories ahead of the 2027 general elections.

The APC chieftain, noted that Hon. Kolawole Babatunde is a square peg in a square hole and one of the finest political figures to lead the party at this point in time, being a thoroughly bred grass-roots politician in Ondo State.

Speaking on the person and leadership qualities of Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, Hon. Obazuaye, said he is a charismatic, people oriented and smart political figure with the requisite political experience to lead the Ondo State Chapter of a progressive political party like the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Obazuaye, noted that having personally known the new Ondo State APC Chairman as one, who has thoroughly navigated the political landscape in the state, he is very optimistic that the leadership and members of the party got it one hundred percent right, having him in the saddle to steer the ship of the APC into landslide victories in the 2027 elections and beyond.

The governor’s Aide, while also congratulating Alex Kalejaye, on his emergence as State Secretary of APC, felicitated other elected state officers and members of the party generally for a successful state congress.

He urged all key stakeholders of the party to put aside personal differences, work in unity and place the interest of the party above personal interests, saying Hon. Kolawole Babatunde, Alex Kalejaye and other members of the State Working Committee, need support to drive the party to the desired destination.