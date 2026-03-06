Zichis to Reward Shareholders With Dividend, Bonus Shares

Kayode Tokede

The management of Zichis Agro-Allied Industries Plc has proposed a 20 kobo dividend and a one-for-one bonus issue for shareholders amid impressive 2025 financial year result and accounts.

The reward to shareholders came days after the management of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) suspended trading of the company’s shares.

The dividend and bonus reward is estimated at N120 million in 2025 financial year, about 300 per cent increase over N30 million in 2024 financial year.

“A Final Dividend of 20 kobo per 50 kobo ordinary share, subject to withholding tax, and on approval will be paid to shareholders whose name appear in the share register of members as at the close of business on March 16, 2026,” the company said in its corporate announcement, noting the dividend is for the period ended December 31, 2025.

Also, Zichis Agro-Allied Industries proposes bonus shares in the ratio of one (1) new share for every one (1) existing share held by shareholders whose names appear in the Register of Members at the close of business on March 16, 2026, “subject to the approval of the shareholders at the annual general meeting”.

The company announced its audited financial results 2025, showcasing a substantial turnaround in profitability. The company reported a pre-tax profit of N364.21 million in 2025, a 420.8per cent increase compared to the N69.93 million recorded in 2024.

Executive Director, Finance & Strategy, Zichis Agro-allied Industries, Mr. Chris Ogbaisi expressed that the company has commenced its 2026 execution plans.

“Zichis feedmilling plant, which is one of our cash cow has been increased to five tonnes per hour and we are estimating 600 tonnes in a monthly basis. We are hoping it is commissioned in the next two weeks in March 2026,” he added.