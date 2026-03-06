Zamfara Governor, Dauda Lawal, Set to Join APC, Dickson Dumps PDP, Joins NDC

• Underscores need for strong opposition

Emmanuel Addeh and Sunday Aborisade in Abuja





Zamfara State Governor, Dauda Lawal, has concluded plans to defect from the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), as consultations have been completed of political realignment in the North-west state.

The move could further weaken the PDP and reshape the political configuration in the region ahead of the next electoral cycle, as APC governors are set to hit 31 and as the opposition parties struggle to find their footing.

Authoritative sources within the APC disclosed to THISDAY yesterday that the governor had recently held meetings with members of his cabinet, political associates and other stakeholders in the state capital, Gusau, to deliberate on the political direction of the state and the implications of remaining in the PDP amid the opposition party’s lingering internal challenges.

According to the insiders, the possibility of defecting to the ruling party featured prominently during the consultations, with the movement expected to happen latest by the end of the Muslim fasting period.

The development comes amid growing pressure from political groups and influential figures in Zamfara who have been urging Lawal to align with the ruling party at the federal level. The groups argue that such a move would strengthen cooperation with the federal government and improve access to resources needed to tackle the state’s security and development challenges.

Zamfara has for years battled persistent banditry, kidnapping and rural violence, issues that have strained the state’s finances and security infrastructure. Some stakeholders believe that aligning politically with the party controlling the federal government could enhance collaboration in addressing these challenges.

Several political groups and community leaders in the state have in recent weeks openly appealed to the governor to consider joining the APC, arguing that political alignment with the centre could accelerate development projects and security interventions.

The pressure intensified following recent defections involving some political actors in the state, including lawmakers and party leaders who have switched allegiance from the PDP to the APC.

Fueling the speculation further, Lawal recently hinted at the political disadvantages of remaining outside the ruling party, suggesting that his refusal to join the APC had affected Zamfara’s access to certain benefits at the national level.

Speaking during a recent interaction with stakeholders, the governor lamented that the state had not been “sharing in certain things nationally” because he had chosen not to join the ruling party. Though he did not explicitly mention defection plans, the comment was widely interpreted as a reflection of the political pressures facing opposition governors.

The governor said Zamfara had not received any federal intervention funds beyond statutory allocations since he assumed office in 2023.

“I know states that have received over N500 billion from the federal government as palliative, but I have never received anything. I think the reason I don’t get it is because I’m not in the APC,” he said.

He alleged that states controlled by the ruling APC had received significant financial support meant to cushion the impact of the fuel subsidy removal and rising cost of living.

Such remarks have been interpreted as preceding major party switches in Nigeria’s political landscape, where governors sometimes seek alignment with the federal ruling party to strengthen their bargaining power and access to federal programmes.

Lawal, a former banker, won the 2023 governorship election on the PDP platform after defeating the incumbent APC administration in Zamfara, a victory that was seen at the time as a significant upset in the North-west political landscape.

However, with the PDP facing persistent internal divisions at the national level and the APC consolidating power in several states, speculation has grown that more opposition governors could consider switching camps as political calculations ahead of future elections begin to take shape.

When the defection eventually materialises, it would mark a major political shift in Zamfara and strengthen the APC’s influence in the North-west. It would also represent another setback for the PDP, which has been struggling to maintain cohesion amid internal disputes and defections.

Meanwhile, a former Bayelsa State governor and Senator representing Bayelsa West, Seriake Dickson, has formally defected from the PDP to the Nigeria Democratic Congress (NDC), citing the deepening crisis within the opposition party and the need to build a credible democratic alternative.

Dickson announced his decision while addressing journalists and supporters, saying the move followed extensive consultations with political associates across the country.

He expressed gratitude to his constituents and the people of Bayelsa State, who had supported his political career over the years, including his two-term tenure as governor and his current mandate as senator representing Bayelsa West.

According to him, his political career has always been guided by principles, loyalty to democratic causes and a willingness to challenge the political establishment when necessary.

Dickson said he had remained committed to the PDP for nearly two decades, having joined the party in 2005 after earlier political engagements during the country’s democratic transition in the late 1990s.

He recalled his involvement in youth mobilisation during the period, when the military began the process of restoring democratic governance in Nigeria, noting that he led a group of young Nigerians who encouraged youth participation in the evolving democratic process.

The former governor said the PDP had once served as a broad political platform that accommodated Nigerians across social and political divides.

He noted that the party played a significant role in promoting the interests of minority groups and expanding democratic participation across the country.

However, Dickson said the party had in recent years become weakened by internal conflicts and poor leadership decisions, a development he described as a self-inflicted crisis that had undermined its capacity to function effectively as a national opposition platform.

He expressed concern that the continuing instability within the party could weaken its ability to compete effectively in future elections, particularly the 2027 general election.

Dickson also warned against the danger of Nigeria drifting toward a one-party political system, stressing that the country’s diversity required a vibrant multi-party democracy.

He said he had resisted several attempts in the past to persuade him to defect to the ruling APC, including during his tenure as governor, because of his belief that Nigeria must sustain a strong opposition.