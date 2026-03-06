What Does Ojelabi’s Re-election Portend for Lagos APC?

In a political landscape where party congresses often ignite disputes and factional rivalries, the Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress charted a different course on March 3, 2026, re-electing Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi for a second term as state chairman, writes Wale Igbintade.

The expansive indoor stadium of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena reverberated with chants of solidarity as delegates of the All Progressives Congress (APC) Lagos State reaffirmed their confidence in Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, returning him unopposed for a four-year term.

The smooth congress not only reinforced Lagos’ reputation as a political stronghold but also highlighted the party’s efforts to balance youth inclusion, gender representation, and grassroots engagement across the state.

The atmosphere was less about competition than affirmation. Party faithful, dressed in vibrant attires, exchanged handshakes and slogans, collectively witnessing what had long been anticipated, the re-election of their chairman.

Over 2,000 delegates, drawn from the state’s 20 local government areas and 37 Local Council Development Areas, endorsed Ojelabi and other members of the State Executive Committee through a consensus arrangement ratified by voice affirmation.

The applause that followed was not merely procedural; it reflected a deeply cultivated culture of internal alignment that has come to define the Lagos APC.

For Ojelabi, the moment was both validation and responsibility. Re-elected unopposed, he addressed the delegates with visible gratitude, framing the achievement as a collective journey rather than a personal triumph.

“As I reflect on the journey of the past four years, I am filled with pride in all we have accomplished together from strengthening our party structure to securing victories at the polls. We have demonstrated that the APC is not just a party, but a movement, a movement for progress,” Ojelabi said.

His remarks balanced celebration with caution. Acknowledging past successes, he reminded members that the challenges ahead would require greater unity and engagement.

He said “The future of Lagos State and Nigeria depends on our dedication and our ability to work together. Let us strengthen our bonds, reach out to every community, and ensure that no voice is left unheard.”

The congress proceeded smoothly under the supervision of Mrs. Stella Okotete, who chaired the state congress committee. In announcing the consensus list, she emphasised adherence to the party’s constitutional guidelines, clarifying that consensus does not negate procedure.

“This congress is not a contest of enemies,” she told delegates. “It is a contest of progressive family members united by ideology.” She reminded aspirants and delegates that participation was guided by registration and compliance with eligibility requirements, urging respect for both process and outcome to preserve the unity that has positioned Lagos as a leader in progressive politics.

Describing Lagos as the “heartbeat of progressive politics” and the proud home of President Bola Tinubu, Okotete framed the congress as more than a routine party exercise. It was a reaffirmation of the State’s strategic role within the APC’s national architecture.

Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu echoed that sentiment in his address to a hall filled with party leaders, grassroots mobilisers, and elected officials. Praising the state chapter for demonstrating “party supremacy anchored on unity of purpose,” he underscored Lagos’ unique political weight.

“In the entire country, we have demonstrated that the party is supreme,” the governor said. “For us in Lagos, we are strengthened by unity of purpose.” He also paid tribute to President Tinubu, describing him as an enduring leader who has fostered a political culture accommodating new entrants while preserving core principles.

Sanwo-Olu’s address carried an undercurrent of responsibility. As the President’s political base, Lagos bears symbolic weight within the party. Maintaining cohesion in the state chapter is seen as essential for projecting stability at the national level.

Beyond Ojelabi’s re-election, the congress ratified a broad State Executive Committee reflecting continuity and representation. Key appointments included Mr. Moshood Mayegun as Deputy Chairman, Dr. Adeola Jokomba as Secretary, and Mogaji Oluseye Oladejo as Publicity Secretary. Mrs. Folashade Bakare continues as Legal Adviser, while Mr. Abiodun Ayigbe and Mr. Banjo Adedoyin-Wasiu retained their roles as Treasurer and Financial Secretary. Mr. Ayodele Adewale resumes as Organising Secretary, and Mr. Seriki Muritala as Youth Leader.

The committee’s composition suggests deliberate balancing, geographically, politically, and demographically, aimed at sustaining grassroots mobilisation across Lagos’ diverse communities.

Ojelabi also spoke directly to young party members, highlighting practical steps toward inclusion. He noted that all 376 councillors in Lagos fall within the youth age bracket and celebrated the election of the youngest Assistant Woman Leader in the state chapter.

“To the younger generation, you will see the practical demonstration we have displayed. We have 376 councillors within the youth age bracket. Today, you can see our intention to strengthen women’s participation. We have elected the youngest Assistant Woman Leader. She is here to represent you,” he said.

The emphasis on youth and gender inclusion reflects an awareness of shifting political dynamics. With Lagos’ population skewing younger, sustaining relevance requires outreach beyond traditional power blocs.

Perhaps the most defining feature of the congress was not the speeches but the absence of acrimony. In many parts of the country, party congresses have been marred by factional disputes, parallel executives, and post-congress litigation. In contrast, Lagos APC presented a united front.

Consensus has long been a hallmark of the state chapter’s internal politics. While critics sometimes argue that it stifles dissent, supporters view it as a pragmatic tool for managing ambition and preventing fragmentation. In Lagos, consensus appears less like compromise and more like a carefully negotiated settlement reached before public proceedings.

Ojelabi’s re-election carries broader implications for the party’s trajectory. By opting for continuity, the Lagos APC has prioritised stability amid looming political uncertainties. Upcoming elections and governance challenges will test the resilience of the structure so confidently affirmed at the arena.

His challenge is to translate unity into measurable political advantage. Consolidating party machinery is one task; sustaining voter confidence amid economic pressures and rising expectations is another. His second term will likely be judged not only by electoral outcomes but by how effectively the party deepens engagement at the community level.

As delegates filed out of the Mobolaji Johnson Arena, exchanging pleasantries and posing for photographs, a sense of familiarity pervaded the atmosphere. Lagos APC had once again demonstrated its preference for order over upheaval, continuity over contest.

For Ojelabi, the applause has faded, but the weight of expectation has only grown. His second term begins with unity firmly intact. Whether that unity can be sustained through the inevitable strains of governance and electoral competition will define the next chapter of progressive politics in Lagos.