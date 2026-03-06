 SAUCE FOR SUCCESS

ABBA DUKAWA gives some tips to IGP Disu towards building a professional Police Force

With due respect to your esteemed office and in recognition of the noble role of the Nigeria Police Force in maintaining law, order, and the protection of citizens, permit me to congratulate you on your appointment as the new Inspector-General of Police. Your emergence at this critical moment in our nation’s history carries immense responsibility and presents a rare opportunity to restore confidence in the police institution.

Leadership is measured not by rhetoric, but by reform. This moment demands courage, consistency, and clarity of purpose. By confronting corruption head-on, restoring meritocracy, and enforcing lawful directives, your tenure can mark a turning point in the history of the Nigeria Police Force.

In a video posted on the Force’s official X account in September, former IGP warned officers against intervening in civil disputes or serving private interests: “Let me reiterate without ambiguity: the Nigerian Police Force is not, and will never become, an enforcer for private interests. Officers have no business escorting parties for land recovery, disrupting legally existing occupations, or meddling in civil claims that lack a demonstrable criminal element. Every such incident erodes the neutrality of the Force and exposes us to disrepute.”

This memo respectfully draws attention to three urgent areas requiring decisive action under your leadership.

A firm and visible fight against corruption in the Nigeria Police Force. Corruption remains the single greatest threat to the credibility and effectiveness of the police force. From bribery at checkpoints to compromise in investigations and promotions, the perception and reality of corruption continues to erode public trust. For you to decisively confront this challenge, your office may consider:

Strengthening internal disciplinary mechanisms and ensuring swift, transparent punishment for misconduct. Establishing anonymous reporting channels for both officers and civilians. Deploying technology to reduce human discretion in processes prone to abuse. Publicly prosecuting high-profile cases to send a strong deterrent message. A corruption-free police force is not only a moral necessity but a strategic imperative for national security improvement.

Enforce the Presidential Directive on Police Withdrawal. The continued deployment of police officers to unauthorized private individuals and entities weakens operational capacity and contradicts existing presidential directives. Given the rising and multifaceted security challenges facing the country, Nigerians are keenly watching how the new Inspector General of Police will implement President Tinubu’s directive ordering the withdrawal of police officers assigned to guard VIPs and their redeployment to core policing duties. President Bola Tinubu’s directive to withdraw police officers from VIP duties has not been effectively implemented and most . worryingly, certain officials including the children of political office-holders still retain police orderlies.

Here is a piece of advice for the IGP: he could borrow a leaf from the late General Patrick Aziza who, as Commander of the Lagos Garrison Command in 1997, ensured strict discipline. Any soldier found roaming the streets of Lagos in uniform during working hours without authorization was promptly rounded up and placed on the next available flight to Sierra Leone to join Nigerian troops fighting rebels.

Similarly, enforcement teams could be deployed to VIP events, airports, shopping malls, and other locations frequently visited by prominent individuals to identify officers who choose to ignore the President’s clear directive and remain attached to their “ogas” and “madams.” Once apprehended, such officers could be reassigned to frontline areas such as Sambisa Forest, Lake Chad, Malam Fatori, Geidam, Gwoza, Birnin Gwari, and Shiroro—areas that continue to face persistent attacks from bandits and insurgents. Such decisive action could significantly reinforce security operations and send a strong message about discipline and commitment within the force.

Strict enforcement of withdrawal policies will: Return manpower to core policing duties. Improve response times and community patrol coverage. Reinforce the principle that public security resources are not for private privilege. Compliance should be monitored through regular audits and command accountability, with sanctions for violations.

End the Practice of Special Promotions: It appears that you were affected by an unwarranted special promotion that placed officers junior to you ahead of you before your elevation to IGP. Yet, in God’s divine will, you have now risen to the position of IGP.

Under the immediate past IGP, there has been significant controversy surrounding recent rapid promotions. Critics have raised intense backlash over what has been described as a “secretive” promotion list, alleging it disproportionately favors loyalists and certain ethnic groups.

As a result, when officers seek special promotions, it creates the perception that loyalty, influence, or favoritism outweigh competence and service record. This perception weakens institutional cohesion. To restore confidence in the promotion system, merit must be the bedrock of advancement within the force. The practice of granting “special promotions” outside established criteria risks undermining morale, professionalism, and discipline.

During your administration as IGP, it is essential to enforce transparent, criteria-based promotion standards by clearly publishing the guidelines and applying them consistently. If exceptional promotions are absolutely necessary, they should be subjected to independent review and supported by clear justification. A merit-driven structure will enhance operational efficiency and reinforce a culture of excellence.

Rewarding exceptional officers does not necessarily mean promoting them in rank. Officers who display outstanding performance, bravery, and dedication can instead be recognized with a “Police Officer of the Merit” award. Recognizing high-performing officers through such an award system helps create a culture of meritocracy and encourages others to strive for excellence.

The nation watches with anticipation. In reforming practices to build a professional, trusted Police Force, the rank and file await your policy statement. Taking the actions outlined above will demonstrate your leadership’s commitment to fairness, accountability, and the prioritization of citizens’ safety over political privilege. I trust in your wisdom, patriotism, and sense of justice to act in the best interest of the Nigerian people and to uphold the integrity of the Nigeria Police Force. The public yearns for renewed trust. May your leadership usher in a new era of integrity, professionalism, and dedicated service.

Dukawa writes from Abuja