Radda Donates N500,000 to Each NYSC Fire Victims in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Governor of Katsina State, Dikko Umaru Radda, has fulfilled his promise of financial support to three female members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) who survived a fire incident at their lodge in Katsina.

The governor approved and released the sum of N500,000 each to the affected corps members following the unfortunate incident that occurred at their lodge located within Al-Ilam Islamic College in the Kofar Guga area of Katsina.

The corps members—Sunday Doowuese Miriam (KT/25B/0409), Abdullahi Amina Dangana (KT/25B/0748) and Bello Aishat Patience (KT/25B/0081)—were reportedly asleep in the lodge when a mysterious fire broke out in the building.

In a Friday’s statement issued to THISDAY by the Katsina NYSC Public Relations Officer, Obemeata Alex, said other occupants who noticed the fire had hurriedly evacuated with their belongings, unaware that the three corps members were still inside.

He explained that the victims woke up amidst the smoke and flames and, in a desperate attempt to escape, jumped through the burglary proof from the storey building to the ground floor, narrowly escaping death.

According to him, the three corps members lost all their personal belongings in the fire except the clothes they were wearing at the time.

Alex said: “Following the incident, the NYSC State Coordinator in Katsina, Alhaji Ibrahim Saidu, reported the matter to Governor Radda and the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps, Brigadier General Olakunle Oluseye Nafiu.

“The NYSC Director-General promptly approved N250,000 each to the affected corps members as immediate support to help them meet urgent needs. Governor Radda had also pledged N500,000 to each of the victims, a promise he has now fulfilled.”

He added that the cash support was presented to the corps members on Wednesday by the Katsina State Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Hon. Surajo Yazeed, who also serves as Chairman of the Katsina State NYSC Governing Board.

Speaking during the presentation, the commissioner commended the governor for his compassion and continued support for corps members serving in the state.

However, the beneficiaries, who are indigenes of different states but currently serving in Katsina, expressed deep appreciation to the state government and the NYSC leadership for their timely assistance and concern for their welfare.