Osun Concerned Muslims Stakeholders Call for Redress in FG 

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

Concerned Muslim Stakeholders and the League of Alfas in Osun State yesterday expressed worry that the Muslim Ummah in Yoruba land has faced challenges, particularly concerning federal political appointments.

Speaking jointly at this year Ramadan lecture and distribution of Ramadan packages for Muslims Ummah in Osogbo, the President of Concerned Muslim Stakeholders and League of Alfas, Osun State, Sheikh Qozeem Abdul Rahaman, and the Secretary-General, Mallam Abdulganiy Sahid Olaide Ezra, therefore, earnestly implored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to uphold principles of fairness and equity in the distribution of such opportunities, ensuring that the community’s voice is adequately represented.

They both noted that “as we stand on the precipice of an election year in Osun State, we must remember our duty as Muslims-to reciprocate the generosity that has been extended to us by President Tinubu.

“It is crucial to understand that our unwavering support for President Bola Tinubu will undoubtedly encourage him to continue his benevolent initiatives for Osun State and the nation at large.”

The Muslims leaders stressed that as they are approaching the gubernatorial elections, they must reflect on the unfortunate reality that, across the 16 southern states of Nigeria, there exists not a single Muslim governor in the entirety of the Southwest or southern Nigeria.

They remarked that: “This is a disconcerting situation that begs the question: why has this been allowed to persist?”

They made it clear that: “If we are to rectify this disheartening anomaly, we must galvanise efforts to promote the critical importance of electing a Muslim to the governorship position in Osun State.

“However, this year’s theme aptly encapsulated as: ‘We are not where we ought to be, nor are we where we used to be’, serves as a poignant reflection on our pilgrimage through time and circumstance.”

According to the Muslim leaders, “It is with immense pleasure that we convene for this noble event, a pivotal undertaking organised by the Osun State Muslim stakeholders in collaboration with the League of Alfas in OsunState, which signifies unity and shared purpose.”

The Concerned Muslim Stakeholders and League of Alfas in Osun State also praised the collection of Ramadan packages from President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying it was imperative to acknowledge that the scale and significance of the initiative reflect a deep commitment to fostering goodwill and gratitude toward the president, “who has consistently endeavoured to keep Muslims Ummah in mind since assuming office.

“While it is certainly not unprecedented for the Yoruba people or Muslims to be represented in the presidency, it is noteworthy that this marks the very first occasion in which a sitting president has distributed Ramadan packages to the Muslim Ummah within Yorubaland and indeed throughout the entire nation.

“For the sustainability of programmes such as this, initiated by our president, we must ensure that our votes are cast for candidates who align with our faith—those who genuinely represent us—not for individuals who traverse religious boundaries merely as a matter of convenience. As it is said, to you be your religion, and to me, my religion.”

The Concerned Muslims Ummah, however, pledged their full Support for the All Progressive Congress ( APC) gubernatorial candidate in the state, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, in the state governorship election, saying he stands as a proven and reliable Muslim leader, deserving of their unequivocal support and confidence.