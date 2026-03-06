  • Friday, 6th March, 2026

Obasa Canvasses Support for First Lady’s Developmental Programmes

Deji Elumoye in Abuja

Speaker of Lagos state House of Assembly, Hon Mudashiru Obasa, has said that ongoing
interventions undertaken by Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu in critical sectors will benefit more vulnerable women and youths in the country, with adequate support from government at subnational levels.
In a chat with newsmen after a closed-door meeting with Mrs Tinubu at the State House, Abuja, Obasa while applauding the transformative impact of her Renewed Hope Initiative on the less privileged called on state governments to seize the momentum created by her initiative to drive sustainable development for the people.
He also explained that his visit to the First Lady was also to express his warm regards during this overlapping period of Ramadan and Lent.

