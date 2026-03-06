NNPP Charges INEC to Address Its Image Crisis Instead of Party Disputes

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The National Publicity Secretary of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP), Ladipo Johnson, has reacted to recent concerns raised by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) regarding the impact of internal party disputes on the Commission’s operations.

In a statement, Johnson acknowledged the administrative burden these legal battles place on the electoral umpire, but insisted that INEC must prioritise addressing its own image crisis.

He said: “It is, in a sense, understandable that INEC complains about the disturbances caused by internal party disputes. Because the Commission is often joined as a necessary party in these suits, it inevitably drains its time and resources. However, the NNPP spokesperson pivoted to what he described as the “existential threat” to the Nigerian democracy-the plummeting level of trust in the electoral process itself.

“While administrative hurdles are real, I strongly urge the INEC chairman to recognize a far more dangerous reality. The greatest cause of voter apathy in Nigeria is not internal party friction; it is the widespread perception that INEC is complicit in subverting the will of the people,” Johnson remarked.

He continued: “A large percentage of the voting public remains convinced that the system is rigged and that their ballots do not count.”

“This crisis of confidence is the primary driver of voter apathy. Until INEC demonstrates absolute transparency and proves it is an unbiased arbiter, no amount of internal party stability will bring Nigerians back to the polling units.”

The NNPP maintained that while political parties must improve their internal democracy, INEC must take a hard look in the mirror and implement reforms that restore the sanctity of the vote. The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) last Wednesday expressed reservations over leadership crises, infighting, and unnecessary litigations rocking some political parties in Nigeria.

It added that it would ensure its regulations and guidelines on political parties are enforced to the letter during the party primaries. INEC Chairman, Professor Joash Amupitan (SAN), stated this in Ikot Ekpene, Akwa Ibom State, at the opening of a Technical Workshop on the Revision of INEC Regulations and Guidelines for political parties, organised by the Commission in partnership with Westminster Foundation for Democracy last Wednesday.

The chairman said the 2026 guidelines would introduce stricter benchmarks for membership documentation, financial transparency, and the inclusion of women, youth, and persons with disabilities (PWDs).