Nigeria Police Among Least Paid in the World, Says Raji

* As NEWOMCII donates police traffic post, reflective jackets to FCT Command

Linus Aleke in Abuja

The founder of the New Dawn for Women and Community Intervention Initiative (NEWOMCII), Bolaji Raji, has said that officers and men of the Nigeria Police Force are among the least paid in the world.

Raji noted that despite the poor remuneration, police personnel have continued to give their best in protecting lives and property across the country.

He spoke in Abuja during the official donation of a Police Traffic Post and reflective jackets to the FCT Police Command by NEWOMCII at the State Traffic Department, Apo Resettlement.

At the event, he called on the Federal Government to improve the welfare of police personnel.

According to him, in advanced societies, police officers often earn more than presidents and parliamentarians, stressing that Nigerian officers deserve better conditions of service.

Raji, who is also the Chief Executive Officer of Blackwell Petroleum Limited, further appealed to wealthy Nigerians to support the operations of the police.

Describing police officers as among the most patriotic and loyal Nigerians, he said they have continued to serve the country even in the face of growing economic hardship.

While responding to persistent criticism of the force, Raji maintained that the police are performing creditably despite challenges such as poor remuneration, dilapidated accommodation and difficult working conditions.

He also urged the police leadership to make effective use of the support provided by NEWOMCII under its mobility and safety plan.

“The police play crucial roles in our lives and in the community; they keep us safe, yet they are not appreciated as much as they should be,” he said.

“We need to come together to find ways to appreciate them more and improve the social welfare of their families and children. The officers who protect us often struggle to afford decent meals, clothing and education for their children, yet they continue to perform their duties without complaint.”

Responding, the Commissioner of Police, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command, Dantawaye Miller, commended the initiative and described the donation as extraordinary.

The CP, who was represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Department of Finance and Administration, Lawrence Iwodi, said the support would enhance the safety of police officers on duty as well as that of road users and vehicles.

He advised motorists to obey traffic rules, noting that adherence to road regulations would make the roads safer.

He also assured the audience that the FCT Police Command would continue to improve traffic management in the city.

Earlier, the National Coordinator of NEWOMCII, Sa’adatu Adamu Bokane, said the organisation exists solely to provide service to humanity, adding that the donation was in recognition of the role of the police in safeguarding lives and property.

Also speaking, Commander of Motopol, CSP Bara Wayamdi, said the safety of road users is a collective responsibility and assured the people that her officers would continue to discharge their duties professionally.