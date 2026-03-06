IPAC Seeks Amendments to Electoral Act, Warns Parties May Boycott 2027 Elections

Chuks Okocha in Abuja





The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC), has warned that political parties might boycott the 2027 general election if the National Assembly failed to amend certain provisions of the Electoral Act 2026.

IPAC warned that if the concerns raised by political parties were not addressed, the outcome of the elections would be rejected as illegitimate and would not be recognised by the parties under its umbrella.

The organisation made the threat in a communiqué issued at the end of its Expanded General Assembly meeting in Abuja.

The communiqué was signed by IPAC Chairman, Yusuf Dantalle, and National Secretary, Maxwell Mgbudem.

According to the council, some provisions in the newly enacted Electoral Act had introduced issues that could undermine political party’s development and weaken Nigeria’s multiparty democratic system.

IPAC listed six key demands that must be addressed through urgent amendments by the National Assembly.

The council called for the restoration of indirect primaries, arguing that political parties should retain the constitutional right to determine how they nominate candidates for elections.

It also demanded the removal of the requirement for political party members to possess and upload their National Identification Number (NIN), warning that such a provision could disenfranchise many Nigerians who did not have access to the identification system.

Another key demand was the restoration of mandatory electronic transmission of election results after announcement at polling units.

The council noted that the absence of mandatory electronic transmission was a major controversy during the 2023 presidential election and warned that such lapses should not be repeated in future elections.

IPAC also urged the National Assembly to introduce stronger penalties for vote buying, which it described as one of the most damaging electoral malpractices undermining the credibility of elections in Nigeria.

In addition, the council demanded the restoration of forged certificates as valid grounds for election petitions.

According to IPAC, removing this provision from the new law could allow individuals with questionable credentials to contest and hold public office.

The council said credible leadership is fundamental to democracy and warned that weakening such provisions could damage Nigeria’s democratic institutions and international reputation.

IPAC also disclosed plans to alert the international community, including the United Nations, the European Union, ECOWAS, the United Kingdom, the United States and Nigerians in the diaspora about its concerns.