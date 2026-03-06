IATA: 2026 Begins with 3.8% Air Passenger Demand Growth

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) has released data for January 2026 global passenger demand, which showed an increase of 3.8 per cent in total passenger demand, measured in revenue passenger kilometers (RPK), compared to January 2025.

It also showed total capacity, measured in available seat kilometers (ASK), which increased 3.5 per cent year-on-year. The load factor was 82.0 per cent (+0.2 ppt compared to January 2025), a record high for January.

According to the global body, international demand rose 5.9 per cent compared to January 2025. Capacity was up 5.8 per cent year-on-year, and the load factor was 82.5 per cent (+0.1 ppt compared to January 2025); while domestic demand increased 0.1 per cent compared to January 2025.

IATA’s Director General, Willie Walsh, said: “The timing of the Lunar New Year partly explains the slightly slower 3.8 per cent expansion in January, but the fundamentals are in place for demand to continue strong growth in 2026. Schedule data, for example, indicate a 5.2 per cent increase in global seat capacity by March, which would be the fastest expansion since April 2024. Events over the weekend have, however, introduced some uncertainty into the evolution of traffic and fuel costs. We all hope for an early peaceful resolution to the current hostilities. In the meantime, it is critical that states respect their obligation to keep civilians, and civil aviation free from harm.”