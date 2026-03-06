Group Debunks Online Report Claiming Egbetokun Nursing Senatorial Ambition 

Police Integrity Movement under the auspices of a civil society organisation, Concerned Citizens Leadership Integrity and Transparency Advocacy Initiative (CLITA), has debunked an online report, which indicated that former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kayode Egbetokun is nursing a senatorial ambition.

In a statement in Abuja on Friday, the Executive Director of CLITA, Isaiah Davies Ijele, described the publisher of the online medium as a rabble-rouser whose stock in trade is perpetual mischief, spewing of unverified lies which aimed to drag hard-earned reputation into the mud.

“This self-acclaimed human rights activist is a delusional, congenital, and perpetual liar who should be disregarded. With these daily lies spewing by him, it’s safe to say he’s suffering from obsessive-compulsive disorder.

“The self-seeking activist is delusional because to contest for any elective office in Nigeria, one must be a registered member and identify with a political party. The former IGP left office barely two weeks ago. At what point did he register or identified with a political party”? He asked.

The online medium and its publisher are like intoxicated bandits, whose mission is to misinform, malign, and disrupt the peace of innocent Nigerians.

“Having served his fatherland meritoriously, former IGP Egbetokun is supposed to take his deserved rest, alas, mercenary by the name will not give peace a chance. In the ill-fated report, published by the medium, they claimed IGP Egbetokun has refused to vacate his IGP House residence. By precedence, outgoing IGPs are usually allowed enough time to get an apartment to enable them relocate peacefully.

“It’s on record that IGP Kayode Egbetokun’s predecessor, Usman Alkali Baba, remained in IGP’s resident for about four months before relocating. So, what is this brouhaha about an IGP who only left office less than two weeks ago? It’s clear that the medium is only victims of Main Character Syndrome, MCS,” Isaiah Davies Ijele fumed.

“In similar vein, the report, which claimed that Force Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyi, had been removed is false. It’s only a proof of lazy journalism because a move was actually made but had to be suspended.

“A credible medium that’s committed to upholding the ethics of journalism would have gone a bit further to confirm the authenticity of the information. Nigeria is a well respected country with respected mediums and journalists but with the online medium, a lot still needs to be done,” Ijele said.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=1&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBEzoRcGludG9fMTdpMHhyMnN5aDWiATsaAhAAMgJQADoCEAFKBAgBEAFaAggAagIIAXICCAF6AggCiAEBkgECEAGaAQQYASAAogECEADiAQIIALIBBxgDIAAqATHCAQIgAdgBAQ&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1772800303160