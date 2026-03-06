Foundation Empowers 200 Widows in Rivers

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

A non-governmental organisation, Tekena ThankGod Ikpaki Foundation, has handed out foodstuffs and monetary assistance to over 200 widows in Rivers State.

The widows were drawn from Okujagu-Ama and Ibaka Communities of Okrika Local Government Area of the state.

Speaking at an outreach where the palliatives were distributed in Okrika, the Director of the foundation, Teken Ikpaki, said the event was an extension of the Christmas outreach of his foundation, adding that the beneficiaries are those who were not reached during the yuletide.

Ikpaki hinged his motivation to carry out the initiative on biblical injunctions.

According to him, “My delight in doing this is that God said he will bless us so that we become a blessing to others; the reason why God blesses us with resources is that after using it to serve Him, the next is to bless humanity. Anything you don’t use to serve God and bless humanity, for me, has no future.”

He said he has been involved in charity for over 20 years, utilising his personal resources solely and without support from any quarter.

“I’ve been in this business for over 20 years now. I’ve not gotten a dime or sponsorship from any source. It’s been my own resources independently, and I derive so much joy

“When I do these things when I attend to the widows, I attend to humanity in different dimensions, “ he added.

Ikpaki, however, charged widows who are still young and active to get involved in skilled enterprise, adding that the foundation is always available to help anyone who wants to get involved in any venture that will make life easier for them and their family.

A beneficiary, Ruth Josiah, thanked the director and members of the foundation for always remembering them and prayed for God’s continuous provision for them.

https://meet.google.com/call?authuser=1&hl=en&mc=KAIwAZoBFDoScGludG9fYXpwdGNtNWNyeDV5ogE7GgIQADICUAA6AhABSgQIARABWgIIAGoCCAFyAggBegIIAogBAZIBAhABmgEEGAEgAKIBAhAA4gECCACyAQcYAyAAKgExwgECIAHYAQE&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fmail.google.com&iilm=1772714872644