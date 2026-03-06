FMN Deepens France–Nigeria Trade Ties at Paris Agricultural Fair

Sunday Ehigiator

Flour Mills of Nigeria (FMN) has strengthened bilateral economic relations between Nigeria and France through its partnership with the French Government at the 62nd edition of the Paris International Agricultural Show, also known as Salon International de l’Agriculture recently held in Paris.



Speaking on the strategic importance of the partnership, the Group Chairman of FMN, Mr. John G. Coumantaros, described the France–Nigeria relationship as mutually beneficial and growth-driven.

He said, “The France–Nigeria relationship is a valuable partnership built on a shared value agenda that fosters remarkable intercontinental trade growth. Also, as an organisation with over six decades of transformational footprint in Nigeria and progressively across the African continent, FMN has been unwaveringly committed to product and process innovation. Therefore, our continuous partnership with France for the success of the Paris International Agricultural Show further buttresses the thriving relationship between both countries.”



At the inauguration of the Nigerian Pavilion, the Managing Director, FMN Agro, and Director, Strategic Engagement/Stakeholder Relations, Mr. Sadiq Usman, said the company’s presence at the fair aligns with its corporate mission.

“At FMN, our mission is Feeding and Enriching Lives Every Day. This is a mandate we have fulfilled through decades of economic shifts, rooted in a culture of deep resilience and constant innovation.