FG Inaugurates Textile Steering Cttee

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The federal government has inaugurated the Textile Steering Committee (TSC) to work out the framework for the establishment of the Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board (CTGDB).

Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume, inaugurated the committee yesterday as part of efforts toward revitalising Nigeria’s cotton, textile and garment (CTG) sector and stimulating economic growth in line with the Renewed Hope Agenda of the Tinubu-led administration.

Akume, represented by the Permanent Secretary, General Services Office (GSO), explained that the decision to establish the Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board aligned with the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Tinubu, which prioritises economic diversification, job creation and industrial revitalisation.

“Under the Renewed Hope Agenda of His Excellency, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR, restoring the Cotton, Textile and Garment sector to its rightful place as a driver of economic growth and industrial transformation remains a key priority.

“The need to establish the Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Board was deliberated upon at the 149th National Economic Council (NEC) meeting held on 24th April, 2025”, he said.

The SGF noted the cotton and textile sector, which historically was one of the pillars of country’s economy, providing employment for many citizens, and supported rural livelihoods and contributed significantly to national Gross Domestic Product and export earnings, had faced numerous challenges over the years, including declining production, inadequate infrastructure, inconsistent policies, limited access to finance, smuggling of finished products and intense competition from imported textile materials.

He charged the Committee to prioritise local content and actively encourage public-private partnerships, asserting government’s readiness to render all the needed support while anxiously waiting to act on their recommendations toward the establishment of the Board and the restoration of this vital sector.

The TSC is chaired by the Director Overseeing the Office of the Political and Economic Affairs, OSGF, Mr. Abia Ifiok Bassey and representatives from the Nigerian Textile Manufacturers Association (NTMA), Fashion Designers Association of Nigeria (FADAN), Apparel and Accessories Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (AAMAN), National Cotton Association of Nigeria (NACOTAN), Nigerian Cotton Farmers Cooperative Society Ltd (NCFCS Ltd), Textile Researchers Association of Nigeria (TRAN), New Nigeria Development Company (NNDC), Cotton Ginners Association Of Nigeria (CGAN), Cotton, Textile and Garment Development Forum (CTGDF) and Kaduna State.

The committee’s Terms of Reference is to review the decisions and conclusions of the National Economic Council (NEC) relating to the establishment of the Board; propose sources of income and budgetary provisions; recommend supportive policies; determine the composition, functions and regulatory powers of the Board; and prepare a comprehensive report with recommendations for submission to the President for the establishment of the Board.