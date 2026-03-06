Adesunmbo Adeoye: Empowering Women, Strengthening Nigeria

Adesunmbo Adeoye is a powerhouse of inspiration, driving change and empowering women across Nigeria and beyond with her unstoppable passion for uplifting others.

As we celebrate International Women’s Day, her story highlights the impact one person can have on their community – her dedication to empowering women through the Inspiring Change Initiative has created a ripple effect, strengthening families, uplifting communities, and building a better nation. With a career spanning over 15 years, Adeoye has founded a movement that has empowered thousands of women across Nigeria and beyond. Her approach to mentorship is holistic, focusing on creating systems of dignity, access, and real opportunity for women to thrive.

Her commitment to empowering women has earned her numerous awards, including the “Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur” award. She’s a Cherie Blair Foundation ambassador, a Goldman Sachs scholar, and a recipient of the WEMA BANK “She Empowers Her Award”.

On March 7th, she will be hosting the 13th Annual Inspiring Change Conference, a catalytic gathering of women in business, ministry, and career, focused on transformation, strategy, and spiritual renewal. In this interview with Mary Nnah, she speaks about her passion for empowering women, saying, “Empowering women is not a gender agenda, it’s a nation-building strategy

How has your experience as a woman in business shaped your approach to leadership and mentorship?

It has made me empathetic but firm. I understood early that empowerment without discipline produces dependency. So, I mentor women to become builders.

I understand the silent battles – juggling children, expectations, funding struggles, and self-doubt. So I mentor with structure, accountability, and compassion.

What are some of the most significant lessons you’ve learned from your experiences as a leader and entrepreneur?

I have learned that generosity accelerates growth. The truth is simple: when women are excluded, society operates below its potential. But when women gain access to finance, knowledge, and opportunity, households stabilize, children thrive, businesses expand, and communities prosper. That is why financial inclusion for women is not a gender issue. It is a development strategy, and above all, obedience to God sustains everything.

What inspired you to start the Inspiring Change Initiative?

The Inspiring Change Initiative was born out of my ceaseless desire to support entrepreneurial ideas through mentorship, advisory services, and training. It was a responsibility I took up after I completed a course in Entrepreneurial Management at the Enterprise Development Centre (EDC), Pan Atlantic University, 15 years ago.

Having seen incredibly gifted women shrink because of financial limitations, lack of exposure, or simply because no one believed in them, I realised something powerful: empowerment must be holistic. It is not just about preaching inspiration; it is about creating systems of dignity, access, and real opportunity.

That moment pushed me to pray, to dream bigger, and to begin building what has now become a life-transforming movement that has empowered thousands of women across Nigeria and beyond.

As the founder of the Inspiring Change Initiative, what drives your passion for empowering women?

I am driven by personal conviction. I believe without a doubt that when a woman rises, her home stabilises, society is better, and a nation is built.

As a wife and mother of four, I see daily how influential a woman’s stability, confidence, and financial strength can be. So, empowering women is not a gender agenda; it is, in fact, a nation-building strategy. I also want my daughter and sons to grow up in a society where women are equipped, confident, and economically empowered.

The 13th Annual Inspiring Change Conference is just around the corner. Can you tell us more about the event?

The 13th Annual Inspiring Change Conference is more than an event; it is a catalytic gathering. Each year, we bring together women in business, ministry, and career for transformation, strategy, funding access, and spiritual renewal.

This year’s edition tagged : RE-FIRE TO HER’DVANCE will feature seasoned business leaders, wellness experts, and mentors who will address entrepreneurship, financial growth, mental resilience, and sustainable scaling.

We are also continuing our tradition of Empowerment grants, free training, and strategic partnerships. We have also included a Next Gen panel session in this edition to further highlight how people in their 20’s can RE-FIRE when life doesn’t go as planned.

Panelists include: Life Coach, David Adeoye; Culinary Expert and CEO, Diary of a Kitchen Lover Studio, Omotolani Tayo Osikoya; Manager, Internal Audit at Starsight Energy, Olujumoke Sowole; Group CEO of Lifepage, Dr. Oladipupo Clement; and MD, Bags Warehouseeng, Ijeoma Mojisola Helen.

Others are next generation panelists: Nino Idibia; Ese Ughulu; Ajaba Aderonke; Ayomide Ogunyomi, and Alademomi Princess.

What makes this conference unique?

I will say authenticity because the Inspiring Change platform is for real people with real issues, and we connect with them by being vulnerable with our stories of advancement, too.

Our speakers bare it all in a way that ignites hope in the attendees. We discuss how we lose and how we pick ourselves back up again.

It also gives our attendees access, and I mean genuine access to mentors, access to the market, and access to possibilities. We don’t just motivate; we equip. We provide practical business tools, funding opportunities, skill acquisition programmes, and mentorship through platforms like the Inspiring Change deliberately. Mentor meets mentees and the entrepreneurial advancement trainees as a follow-up to the adoption of the women and girls in our community.

These communities cut across Lagos, Ilorin, Abeokuta, Ibadan, Port Harcourt, the UK, USA, Canada, and South Africa. It’s a powerful network of women committed to growth and accountability.

As a recipient of numerous awards, including the “Outstanding Woman Entrepreneur” award, what advice would you give to women aspiring to make a mark in their industries?

Awards are beautiful, but competence is greater. So build substance before visibility. Invest in personal development. Master your craft and be super competent. Building integrity as well as competence, with good character, is the greatest capital. Be consistent even when no one is clapping. And most importantly, don’t compete – collaborate.

How do you balance your various roles as a wife, mother, entrepreneur, and leader?

Balance is intentional, not accidental. I prioritise what matters per season. I delegate. I protect my spiritual life. I rest. And I accept that I cannot do everything at once. My family is my first ministry. When that foundation is strong, every other role flows better.

What are some of the key challenges facing women in Nigeria today, and how can they be addressed?

Financial exclusion, limited access to funding, burnout, and policy instability are major challenges. Women need community, not just capital. Women don’t want handouts. They want platforms and an ecosystem that fortifies her through coaching, mentorship, accountability, and networks.

What message do you have for women who will be attending the conference?

Come expectant. Many past attendees have attested to the fact that the conference is a platform for progress, and a great way to key into this is to come prepared. Prepare to learn, unlearn, and prepare to network. Come ready to execute. This is not just a conference you attend; it is a decision point for your next level.

Can you share a personal story of a woman who has been inspired and empowered through your work?

We have had women who started with small-scale businesses – selling from home – who, after attending the conference and going through our training, expanded beyond Nigeria into international markets.

Women like Oluwatemilorun of Oretide Foods, attended the conference as someone who was just starting her crayfish packaging business with a paint bowl size and after the conference she got the courage to apply for a BOI grant for women and business and with the right access to mentorship she got the grant, scaled her business, infused digital tools into her sales to attract global market and she started exporting to UK, Canada and many other African countries.

Just 5years after, she has created jobs for so many others and built a food processing and packaging complex in Yaba, where they package and ship all kinds of African foods abroad. That shared access to knowledge and funding opportunities is what converted her small business into a scalable enterprise.

Today, she joins us to empower other women-led businesses, too, and I am so happy because it is shared prosperity. When Impactful giving should create another giver. One participant once told me she almost gave up on her business before attending. Today, she employs others. That is the ripple effect of empowerment. When a woman rises economically and then turns around to lift others, that is mobility.

How do you see the Inspiring Change Initiative evolving in the next few years?

In the next few years, we are building structured funding pipelines, expanding our digital mentorship platforms, and increasing international collaborations.

My vision is to see the Sunmbo Adeoye Inspiring Change initiative for the sustainable development of women and girls become one of Africa’s strongest women empowerment ecosystems – combining faith, finance, leadership, and global relevance.

What advice would you give to young girls who are just starting to think about their careers and futures?

Discover yourself early. Build skills and protect your character. Every setback is just a season, and seasons do change. So, never take delay as denial. Detours are not destruction. Every season can prepare you for significance. And never underestimate the power of education – formal or informal.

How can men be involved in supporting women’s empowerment, and what role can they play in the Inspiring Change Initiative?

Men are critical partners. And spousal support is of great impact. As a pastor’s wife, I see how powerful male support can be. So, as fathers, husbands, mentors, and policy makers, I want to charge men to create enabling environments. Empowerment works faster when men are allies, not spectators.

What is one lesson that life has taught you that you wish you had known earlier?

Actions have consequences. But never equate a bad season with a bad life. Every decision compounds – positively or negatively. If you are consistent, disciplined, and intentional, the harvest will come.

