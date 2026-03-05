WED: NSE Calls on Engineers to Help Govt Deliver Solutions to Insecurity

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja





The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) yesterday urged its members across the country to deploy their practical technical expertise in support of the government’s efforts to tackle the lingering insecurity in Nigeria.

President of the NSE, Ali Rabiu, also called for the adoption and deployment of smart engineering solutions to accelerate Nigeria’s development.

Smart engineering involves the application of advanced technologies and innovative design approaches to create systems, products and structures that are efficient, sustainable and interconnected. It represents a blend of creativity and cutting-edge tools aimed at solving real-world challenges and driving national progress.

Rabiu made the call during the Society’s webinar organised to mark the World Engineering Day (WED). He described the 2026 theme: “Smart Engineering for a Sustainable Future through Innovation and Digitalisation,” as timely and apt, noting that it aligns with the pressing developmental needs of Nigeria.

He emphasised that addressing insecurity is crucial to enhancing trade relations with other countries and attracting investments from major global corporations.

“As we engage in discussions aligned with this theme, we must also explore how engineering can help the government deliver practical solutions to the lingering insecurity challenges facing our country. Nigeria’s position in global investment rankings and ease-of-doing-business metrics is significantly influenced by safety conditions and regulatory predictability.

“Without urgent intervention, safety deficits will continue to undermine GDP growth, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), job creation, infrastructure sustainability and public trust in governance. Engineers, as critical stakeholders in nation-building, have a vital role to play in addressing these challenges and strengthening the foundation for economic growth and stability,” he stated.

“Today provides an opportunity for us as engineers to reflect on the vital role our profession plays in shaping society and driving sustainable development. Across the world, engineering continues to provide solutions that improve infrastructure, strengthen economies, and enhance the quality of life of people,” he added.

At the event, he stated that the NSE’s participation also underscored its commitment to full engagement in activities geared towards knowledge enrichment, capacity building and proper positioning of the profession to effectively support the government in aligning with global development trends.

In his welcome address, the NSE Vice President (Corporate Services), Dr. Ben Okoh, noted that the theme of this year’s celebration reminds engineers that the future will increasingly depend on their ability to harness technology, embrace innovation, and apply digital tools in solving complex development challenges.

He further stated that NSE’s participation in the celebration reflected members’ shared commitment to continuous learning, collaboration, and professional growth.

Delivering his keynote address, Deputy Vice Chancellor (Academics), Delta State University, Abraka, Prof. Hilary Owamah, also underscored the need to embrace smart engineering, explaining that it goes beyond mere automation.

“It is not simply digitisation of processes. It is not technology for prestige. Smart engineering is the intelligent integration of: Engineering science; digital intelligence; data-driven systems. It is engineering that predicts, adapts and optimises.

“Today, infrastructure is evolving from static structures into intelligent systems through artificial intelligence, predictive modelling, smart sensors, and digital technologies.

“This transformation is not theoretical. It is already happening in Nigeria. Consider the Lagos Rail Mass Transit System, particularly the Blue Line. Lagos, a city of over 20 million people that generates more than 30 per cent of Nigeria’s GDP – loses trillions of naira annually to traffic congestion.

“Intelligent mass transit systems therefore represent not merely transportation infrastructure, but economic, environmental, and social engineering solutions. They reduce congestion, improve energy efficiency, and enhance urban productivity,” he emphasised.

The webinar was moderated by Prof. Joseph Akanmu, of the Faculty of Engineering, University of Lagos, with other discussants including Itua Egbe, Technical Director, Cyber Crescent Ltd; Hauwa Khaleel, Director, Power & Infrastructure, Ministry of Public Procurement, Kano; and Olumayowa Ayodeji Idowu, Nigerian Representative, Young Engineers Future Leaders (WFEO).