UNICEF Hands Over Renovated Warehouse to Enugu Govt

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has formally handed over a warehouse facility donated to it by the Enugu State Government fifteen years ago, marking the close of a significant chapter in their partnership.

Speaking during the ceremony at the facility in Enugu yesterday, UNICEF Nigeria Deputy Representative (Operations), Dr. Charles Lolika, expressed appreciation to the state government for providing the warehouse free of charge since 2011 under a Memorandum of Understanding.

“On behalf of UNICEF, I am honoured to formally hand back this warehouse facility to the government of Enugu State, closing a productive chapter in our partnership,” Lolika said. “Since 2011, when the state generously provided this facility, it has served as a vital logistics hub supporting programme delivery across our Field Office states,”.

Lolika noted that the warehouse played a critical role in strengthening supply chains and improving last-mile delivery. According to him, the facility supported the storage and distribution of health and nutrition supplies, education materials, WASH commodities, and emergency response items, enabling rapid interventions during public health and humanitarian crises.

He further commended the state government for the rent-free arrangement, which he said significantly reduced operational costs for UNICEF and other UN agencies. He added that beyond returning the structure, UNICEF would continue to support the state in building capacity in warehouse management, including digitalization.

Receiving the facility on behalf of the state and the Ministry of Health, Commissioner for Health, Prof. George Ugwu, expressed satisfaction that UNICEF renovated the warehouse before handing it back.

“We are here to receive back the warehouse that the government of Enugu State handed over to UNICEF many years ago to help in keeping the items of work. They have finished using it and considered it necessary to renovate the warehouse and hand it over back to us,” Ugwu said.

He noted that the facility would continue to serve as a central storage hub for health, nutrition, and WASH commodities, which are distributed to healthcare facilities across the state.