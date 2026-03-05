Tinubu, Jonathan Rejoice with Former President Obasanjo at 89

• Ex-Nigerian leader says Abacha’s gulag was price of principle

Deji Elumoye, Chuks Okocha in Abuja and James Sowole in Abeokuta





President Bola Tinubu and his predecessor, Goodluck Jonathan, yesterday celebrated Nigeria’s former leader, Olusegun Obasanjo, on his 89th birthday which takes place today, describing him in glowing terms.

Tinubu in a statement by his Adviser on Information and Strategy, Bayo Onanuga, rejoiced with Obasanjo, characterising his towering influence in the country, Africa, and beyond as significant.

The President noted the courage and sacrifices of the elder statesman, who previously served the nation as military Head of State from 1976 to 1979, handing over power to a civilian president in 1979, and later as the first civilian President in the fourth republic, 1999-2007.

He affirmed the historic experiences of the former leader, including leading troops to preserve Nigeria’s unity at the warfront, serving time in prison for speaking out against tyranny, and consistently pursuing Africa’s political and economic interests.

Tinubu also acknowledged the zeal and wisdom the ex-President has brought into Nigeria’s development process through his books and regular interventions, revealing a depth of patriotism to nation-building.

The President prayed for more years of good health, strength, and wisdom for the former president as he continues to serve the nation and humanity.

For his part, Jonathan commended Obasanjo’s tireless commitment to the peace and progress of the country, in a goodwill message he personally signed, praying for longer life in good health for Obasanjo.

“On behalf of my family and the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation, I join your family, friends, and the nation in celebrating your 89th birthday,” he wrote.

In a statement by his Media aide, Ikechukwu Eze, Jonathan said that at 89, Obasanjo remains a towering figure as well as an accomplished and a respected statesman.

“Your life’s journey is a profound narrative of patriotism, courage, and an unwavering commitment to the peace and progress of Nigeria. Beyond our borders, your tireless mediation and pursuit of stability across Africa continue to inspire a new generation of leaders.

“We are grateful to God for the strength and clarity of mind He has granted you to remain an active voice in the quest for a more united and prosperous Nigeria. As you celebrate, it is my prayer that the Almighty continues to sustain you with good health, divine peace, and the joy of seeing your labours bear fruit for a better world,” Jonathan stated.

Meanwhile, Obasanjo has said that his imprisonment by the late military junta, Gen. Sanni Abacha, could be seen as evidence of the price that can accompany principled positions.

Obasanjo stated this in his keynote address at an International Colloquium entitled: “Burden and Blessing of Leadership: Reflections from Global Africa to the World” held as part of activities to mark his 89th birthday ceremony in Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

The former President, in a statement by his media assistant, Kehinde Akinyemi, described leadership as both a heavy burden and a profound blessing, drawing from decades of military command, imprisonment, and democratic governance.

The elder statesman reflected on pivotal moments that shaped his understanding of power, responsibility and service.

Recalling his role as Commander of the Third Marine Commando Division during the Nigerian Civil War, Obasanjo said leadership often demanded solitary decisions whose consequences affected millions. He noted that, in the final days of the war in 1970, he chose restraint in order to prevent further civilian casualties — a decision he said underscored the moral weight leaders must carry.

Obasanjo, who served as Nigeria’s military Head of State from 1976 to 1979 and later as civilian President from 1999 to 2007, said the public frequently underestimated the personal cost of leadership, citing his imprisonment under Abacha as evidence of the price that could accompany principled positions.

He also described leadership as a rare privilege, the opportunity to serve at defining historical moments, referencing Nigeria’s first peaceful transfer of power from military to civilian rule in 1979, when he handed over to President Shehu Shagari, as one of the most fulfilling decisions of his career.

On Africa’s development trajectory, Obasanjo argued that the continent’s enduring challenges “stem less from geography or history and more from governance failures.”

He called for deeper investment in leadership formation, institutional strengthening and democratic accountability, stressing that sustainable progress depends on systems that outlast individuals.

He also urged African governments to better engage the global African diaspora, describing it as an underutilised asset capable of accelerating continental renewal.

Highlighting continental integration efforts, the former president pointed to the African Continental Free Trade Area as a transformative initiative that could expand markets, attract investment and enhance Africa’s global competitiveness if fully implemented.

Obasanjo concluded with a message of gratitude and faith, reaffirming his belief in Africa’s long-term promise and urging the next generation to embrace accountable, service-driven leadership.

“Africa is not a problem to be managed,” he said. “Africa is a promise to be fulfilled — and leadership is how that promise gets kept,” he added.

The 89th birthday ceremony is expected to be rounded off today (Thursday) with a lecture on “The Global African Enlightenment from Chains to Renaissance”, to be delivered by Ambassador Jean Robert Pillard, the Haitian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary in Abeokuta,Ogun State.