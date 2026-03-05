Sani Musa Hails Tinubu for Approving Reconstruction of Suleja–Minna Road

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja

The Senator representing Niger East Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani Musa, has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the long-awaited reconstruction of the Suleja–Minna road.

The federal lawmaker, who is the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Finance, described the decision as a major boost to economic development and security in Niger State and the wider North-central region.

The senator, in a statement on Wednesday night, said the approval demonstrates the president’s responsiveness to the infrastructural needs of Nigerians and his commitment to revitalising critical road networks across the country.

President Tinubu had recently approved the immediate reconstruction of three federal roads in Niger State.

The three road projects in Niger State will be reconstructed using reinforced concrete pavement to ensure durability and long-term value.

They include Mokwa–Bida Road (120km); Mokwa–Makeri Road (63km); and Bida–Lanbata Road (123.5km).

The Suleja–Minna highway, which links Suleja and Minna, serves as a key gateway between the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and several northern states.

Over the years, its deteriorating condition has posed serious challenges to motorists, traders, commuters and security agencies operating along the corridor.

Musa described the president’s approval as a timely intervention that would open a new chapter of improved safety, enhanced commercial activities and stronger regional integration.

According to him, the reconstruction of the strategic highway is expected to reduce travel time, ease the transportation of agricultural produce and goods, and create employment opportunities for local communities during the construction phase.

He said the project aligns with the administration’s broader infrastructure renewal drive and signals a deliberate effort to address longstanding deficits in the nation’s road network.

The senator also acknowledged the role of Niger State Governor, Mohammed Umaru Bago, commending his sustained advocacy and engagement with the Federal Government to ensure the project received approval.

Musa noted that the synergy between the Federal Government and the Niger State Government reflects a shared vision for development and a commitment to delivering tangible dividends of democracy to the people.

He reaffirmed his dedication to continued collaboration with both tiers of government to attract more impactful projects to Niger East Senatorial District and the state at large.

The lawmaker expressed optimism that the reconstruction of the Suleja–Minna Road would significantly strengthen connectivity between Niger State and the FCT, stimulate trade and investment, and enhance security mobility along the axis.

He urged residents to support ongoing government efforts aimed at rebuilding critical infrastructure, stressing that sustained investment in roads and other public assets remains central to national growth and prosperity.