Rising Nigerian Artiste Sabibwoi Reinvents Identity, Eyes Global Music Stage

Funmi Ogundare

Fast-rising Nigerian singer and songwriter, Sabibwoi, has unveiled a bold new phase of his career, formally retiring his former stage name, Mr Vic, as he intensifies his push for continental and global recognition.

The Ebonyi State-born artiste said the transition signifies a strategic rebirth anchored on artistic growth, clearer identity and stronger connection to his roots.

Hailing from Afikpo North and born on July 29, Sabibwoi has steadily carved a niche for himself with an Afro-fusion sound that blends Afrobeats, rap and contemporary global influences.

His musical journey began at the age of 18, drawing inspiration from legendary figures including Chief Stephen Osita Osadebe, Fela Kuti, Drake, Sarkodie, DaGrin and Lil Wayne.

While studying at Federal Polytechnic Oko, Anambra State, he began recording and independently releasing music at age 20, laying the foundation for what has evolved into the Sabibwoi brand.

His career gained traction in 2020 with the release of his breakout single, ‘Blessings’, followed by ‘Jeje On My Own’, in 2021, both of which strengthened his profile as a promising independent act.

On December 4, 2021, he released a seven-track debut EP featuring Danger, Katapot, Oroma, Echo, Blessings, and an acoustic version of Blessings, showcasing his versatility and sonic range.

A major visibility boost came in February 2022 when “Blessings” was aired on Big Brother Naija, exposing his music to millions of viewers across Africa.

Within three years in the industry, Sabibwoi has collaborated with notable artistes including Duncan Mighty and Jaywillz, while also attracting social media endorsements from Afrobeats heavyweights Burna Boy and Davido.

Currently signed to Bestob Entertainment, an international record label, the artiste continues to expand his digital footprint, recording millions of streams across major platforms such as Apple Music, Boomplay, Spotify and Audiomack.

Known for delivering energetic and relatable music, Sabibwoi said his mission remains to create authentic sounds that resonate globally.

“Mr Vic was the foundation. Sabibwoi is the evolution. This name carries my roots, my struggle, my growth and the global vision I see for myself. I’m not just changing a name, I’m stepping fully into who I was always meant to be,” he said.