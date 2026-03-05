NGX Group Appoints Olaniyan as Group Chief Strategy Officer

Kayode Tokede

Nigerian Exchange Group Plc (NGX Group) has announced the appointment of Ms. Jumoke Olaniyan as Group Chief Strategy Officer, further strengthening its executive leadership as the Group advances its next phase of strategic growth, digital transformation, product innovation and market development.

In her new role, Olaniyan will lead enterprise-wide strategy formulation and execution across NGX Group, driving initiatives aligned with the Group’s ambition to deepen market liquidity, expand product innovation, broaden investor participation, and enhance long-term stakeholder value. The role is central to strengthening cross-functional alignment and organizational effectiveness as NGX Group continues to evolve its integrated market infrastructure model.

Prior to joining NGX Group, Olaniyan held senior leadership roles at FMDQ Group Plc and FDHL Group where she played key roles in business development, market expansion, and product innovation across the fixed income, currencies and derivatives markets. With over two decades of experience spanning financial markets, strategy, consulting, and banking, she brings extensive expertise in market structure, stakeholder engagement, and enterprise transformation.