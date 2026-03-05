Martha Agba Congratulates New APC Women Leader, Hails C’River First Lady’s Advocacy

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River State, Dr. Martha Agba, has congratulated Mrs. Monica Ugi on her emergence as the State Woman Leader of the party, describing her election as well-deserved and timely.

Mrs. Ugi was elected during the party’s recent State Congress, which ushered in a new State Working Committee to pilot the affairs of the APC in Cross River State.

In her congratulatory message, Agba said the emergence of Ugi reflects her dedication, loyalty, and consistent commitment to the growth of the party, as well as her passion for advancing women’s participation in politics.

She expressed strong confidence in the new Woman Leader’s capacity to mobilise and inspire women across the state, strengthen grassroots structures, and promote greater inclusion of women at all levels of the party.

Agba also commended the First Lady of Cross River State, Eyoanwan Bassey Otu, for her sustained advocacy for women inclusion and empowerment.

She noted that Mrs Otu’s visible support for women in leadership continues to open doors and create enabling opportunities for more women to occupy strategic positions in governance and party administration.

According to Agba, meaningful and sustainable political development can only be achieved when women are given equal platforms to contribute to decision-making processes.

She offered prayers for wisdom, unity, and success for Mrs. Ugi and members of the newly inaugurated State Working Committee as they work towards repositioning the APC for greater achievements in Cross River State.