Lucky Djebah Named Executive Director of Rank Capital

Rank, an integrated financial services and proprietary investment holding firm, has appointed Lucky Djebah as Executive Director, Investment, as part of its strategic expansion into wealth management and investment banking through Rank Capital.

The appointment, which takes immediate effect, aligns with Rank’s long-term objective of evolving into a full-scale financial institution focused on democratizing wealth creation across African markets. Djebah will lead Rank Capital’s entry into wealth management and investment banking, overseeing portfolio management across equities and treasury instruments while developing tailored investment strategies for high-net-worth individuals and corporate clients.

Djebah brings more than 15 years of experience in Nigeria’s financial sector. He previously served as Managing Director of Anchoria Securities Limited and Mainstreet Bank Securities Limited, and as Head of Investment Banking at Alpha Morgan Capital Advisory Partners Limited. His background spans mergers and acquisitions, credit markets, and securities trading.

The appointment follows Rank’s recent acquisitions of AjoMoney and Zazzau Microfinance Bank, strengthening its integrated financial ecosystem. Under the structure, Rank Microfinance Bank focuses on inclusive banking services, while Rank Capital delivers wealth management solutions, enabling customers to transition from basic banking to advanced investment services.

Speaking on the development, Femi Iromini, CEO and Co-Founder of Rank, said Djebah’s experience would support the company’s transition from a high-growth fintech platform to a structured financial institution.

Djebah described his appointment as an opportunity to reshape wealth management in Nigeria by combining technology-driven solutions with personalized advisory services aimed at building long-term, generational wealth.